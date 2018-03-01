Plastic surgery is being replaced by more affordable, minimally-invasive cosmetic procedures like fillers and lasers

People are choosing the needle instead of going under the knife.

Since 2000, the number of cosmetic plastic surgery procedures has dropped 6%. But it’s not that we’ve become less concerned with our looks: In fact, people are simply opting for non-surgical alternatives like injectable fillers and Botox to reduce forehead lines, crows feet and wrinkles, according to data released Thursday by The American Society of Plastic Surgeons.

The number of people choosing minimally-invasive cosmetic procedures has increased a whopping 200% since 2000. Since then, the number of facelifts has gone down by 6%; nose jobs are down 44%; cheek implants are down 37% and forehead lifts decreased by 67%.

“There seems to be a small decline in the surgical procedures and an uptick in the minimally invasive because we’re in a day in age where everyone is interested in what they can do with minimal downtime and good results,” Dr. Jeffrey Janis, president of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, tells Moneyish.

Botox is the No. 1 minimally-invasive procedure with 7.2 million people getting the wrinkle reducing injections. That’s up 2% since last year, and 819% since 2000. At No. 2 on the list is soft tissue fillers for areas such as cheeks and lips, followed by chemical peels, laser hair removal, and microdermabrasion for smoother skin.

On its face, that’s decent news for our pocketbooks: While the average cost of a facelift is $7,048, according to 2016 statistics from the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, fillers cost between $500 to $1,000 depending on how much work you’d like to be done. However, you typically have to do fillers much more frequently.

What’s more, people are choosing to shape different parts of their bodies with non-surgical treatments, rather than liposuction. Non-surgical cellulite treatments that tighten skin — using ultrasound, radio frequency, infrared light, vacuum massage and injectable medication to reduce fat cells — are up nearly 20% since last year. And non-invasive fat-reduction procedures that use special technology to “freeze” away fat without surgery increased 7%, while skin tightening procedures that target fat and tighten sagging areas increased 9%. The cost of liposuction ranges from $2,000 to $3,500 per treatment region, not including the cost of anesthesia and other fees, while fat freezing costs typically start at around $750. Fat freezing alternatives and lipo can last a number of years, but without diet and exercise, results of both wear off eventually.

“Unwanted fat is something that affects so many Americans,” said Janis. “Plastic surgeons are able to give patients more options than ever before for fat elimination or redistribution. Patients appreciate having options, especially if they can act as maintenance steps while they decide if getting something more extensive down the line will be right for them.”

Of the surgical procedures, breast augmentations were most popular, followed by liposuction, nose jobs, eyelid surgery and tummy tucks. And one surgical procedure that is falling flat, according to Janis, is buttock implants, with a decline of 56% since last year.

