(Frederick M. Brown)

The actress and founder of Draper James is partnering with Eloquii on a fashionable new clothing line for spring

Reese Witherspoon thinks brands need to get real about body positivity.

That’s why the actress and entrepreneur — whose latest buzzed-about role is in the forthcoming “A Wrinkle in Time” — is partnering with plus-size female fashion brand Eloquii to launch a special collection of stylish new clothing in sizes 12 to 28.

“Nobody thinks about the emotional process that women go through when they try on clothes,” the “Legally Blonde” and “Home Again” A-lister told Glamour in an interview published Tuesday. “We try our pieces on every single woman in the Draper James office too, because if it doesn’t make you feel good, it’s not part of the solution. It’s part of the problem.”

Witherspoon is referring to lifestyle brand Draper James, which she founded in 2015. The company celebrates Witherspoon’s Southern heritage, and the name is a nod to her grandmother Dorothea Draper and grandfather William James Witherspoon. It sells clothing, handbags and accessories, and sleek home furnishings.

The new “Draper James for Eloquii” plus-size collaboration features 30 pieces at mostly affordable price points, starting at $55 up to $225. The items include pastel-hued blouses, clutches and accessories, and frocks for spring; there’s even a fanciful set of cocktail napkins embroidered with phrases like, “Tell me something good.”

Wrap tops, shells, shirts, and shorts are generally under $100, while dresses are in the $135–$145 range. All feature bright colors.

For its part, Eloquii is a relatively young brand, originally born as an offshoot of The Limited in 2011 and spun off into its own company in 2014. Inspired by a contemporary female aesthetic, it aims to inject a sense of fashion into the roughly $21 billion plus-size market, with products including office-appropriate attire, whimsical footwear, and even lingerie.

And the brand may be riding the broader wave of growing plus-size apparel sales, which amount to about 10% of overall apparel sales across the board. Market research firm NPD Group has found that the market has been growing steadily in recent years, with 2016 data showing sales up year-over-year by 6%.

The idea for the Draper James partnership with Eloquii was organic, Witherspoon told Glamour: Shoppers “were on my social media…saying, ‘We need more inclusive sizing.’” Friends echoed similar sentiments, telling her: “(Y)ou’ve got to have the sizes that include every girl.”

“(I)t’s ridiculous, the lack of inclusion of different body types in our industry. It’s not reflective of the world we live in,” Witherspoon added. “We don’t need to hide and diminish ourselves. Now there’s so much messaging in the world saying the opposite: Be proud of who you are.”

