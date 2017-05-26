(Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

This is no House at the End of the Street.

Jennifer Lawrence is renting out her recently purchased New York City condo for $27,500 a month. The “Joy” star bought the apartment, located in downtown Manhattan’s tony Tribeca neighborhood, for $9.03 million in January. But JLaw hasn’t spent much time there: she previously put up the three bedroom, three-and-a-half bath digs for rent at $30,000 a month before cutting the price.

For 10% less than the original asking price, you get to live in the swanky, almost 3,200 square foot pad. According to the Trulia listing, the house comes with wide-planked white oak flooring, a recessed gas fireplace and reclaimed wooden beams that support a ceiling that’s more than 10 feet high in the living room. The kitchen is decked out with the usual accoutrements of upscale Manhattan living: a marble island equipped with a Sub-Zero fridge, two Miele dishwashers and a coffee maker. The cabinetry was custom made by the upmarket British designer Christopher Peacock.

Each bedroom has en-suite bathrooms, while the master bed comes with posh features like white Calacatta marble and a free-standing egg tub. That’s perfect to wash up in after you spend time flocking in the condo’s public spaces, which include a 71-foot indoor pool and even a Turkish bath.

The building comes with some pedigree: it dates back to the 1880s, when it was a book bindery, and reportedly houses celebs like pop stars Justin Timberlake and Harry Styles, as well as actress Blake Lively. Of course, you also get the world’s highest-paid actress as your landlord.

Agent Pamela D’Arc has the listing.

