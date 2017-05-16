These RompHims blowing up on social media are rompers for men. (RompHims)

The cheeky $119 onesie got funded on KickStarter in 24 hours – and social media can’t even

Bro, no.

Meet the RompHim, the male answer to the romper shortsets generally favored by females, which intends to “revolutionize men’s fashion” through chambray, striped, polka dot and splatter-print jumpers that will retail for $119.

This is not a joke. ACED Design launched a Kickstarter page for the RompHim on Monday, and it’s already made more than five times its $10,000 goal in just 24 hours. The $90 Early Adopter Special has already sold out, although backers can still snag a RompHim at a discount with pledges starting at $95.

The masterminds behind the brosies felt short-changed by the fashion industry’s limited summer pieces for dapper dudes.

“Everything was either too corporate…too fratty…too ‘runway’…or too basic … Why wasn’t there anything out there that allowed guys to be more stylish and fun without also sacrificing comfort, fit, and versatility?” the creators muse on their website. “The more we thought about it, the more we realized that a romper hits all of these attributes – they can be dressed up or down and they’re unique, fashionable, and cool. But the one thing a romper didn’t have? A version for men. So we set out to fix that.”

“We always loved rompers, but had trouble finding rompers that fit men’s bodies that weren’t also wildly expensive,” the design team also told Moneyish in an email. “With that in mind, the two main features are the sizing (made in larger sizes more geared towards men’s bodies) and the zipper fly (which makes it easy to pee without taking the whole garment off).”

Oh yes. Women have long suffered the indignity of stripping in a bathroom stall to try and pee in one of these. Of course, if RompHim wearers need to pop a squat, they’re just as s— out of luck as the rest of us.

There’s also deep front pockets, a zippered back pocket and a front shirt pocket (“handy for pens and Persols,” the site boasts), as well an adjustable waist for a tapered fit, or in case these boys knock back too many brewskies.

Celebrity stylist Phillip Bloch got a kick out of them. “I would totally wear these! They’ve got that clean all-American, macho look to them that’s very cute and sexy for summer,” he told Moneyish. “It opens in the front, so there’s adjustable sexiness if you want to leave it unbuttoned to show off your chest, but cover up a little bit of a belly.

“And it really shows off your other assets. There’s a schwing thing happening there,” he added.

These aren’t the first rompers tailored to men, of course. The most iconic might be the powder blue one Sean Connery’s James Bond donned in 1964’s “Goldfinger,” and Italian designer Mr. Turk offers upscale pairs for $318-$428.

“The RompHim is made for anyone who wants to express themselves through their clothing – it’s as simple as that,” the designers told Moneyish. “We hope to offer pieces that can make statements and start conversations.”

They’ve got that covered. Social media can’t even handle the cheeky Kickstarter campaign, which pictures men lounging in their RompHims at Coachella, or splashing in swimming pools while wearing the short, tight onesies.

If you've always wanted to dress like a Rockford Peach, then the RompHim is for you! https://t.co/dJIFlk01gy pic.twitter.com/t6kwFb2fPH — Tyler Coates (@tylercoates) May 15, 2017

@SaraKateW Nothing screams "Never had sex" like the new RompHim ™! — Sound Chaser (@SoundChaser9) May 15, 2017

Why did they call the rompers "RompHIM" and not "LederBROsen" come on — Joaquín Flocka Flame (@constant_gardnr) May 15, 2017

“Some of the anti-RompHim tweets have been very funny,” the designers told Moneyish. “There are obviously some people who don’t like the idea, but as long as the guys who are wearing it are comfortable with themselves and their own styles, isn’t that what really matters? That’s part of the fun of fashion.”

The $190 red and white striped 4th of July RompHims should be shipped to backers by the holiday. The Early Bird Specials will be delivered in July, and the rest of the orders in August.

