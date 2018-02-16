The Chinese New Year pieces you need in your closet

Every dog has its day. Or year.

According to the Chinese lunar calendar, a new year is upon us, and 2018 marks the year of man’s best friend — the dog.

In Chinese tradition, every year marks the cycle of an animal sign. With twelve animals making up the zodiac, we’ve just bid farewell to the rooster and welcomed the dog after a 12-year hiatus. Next year, the pig will prevail.

Whether you were born in the year of the dog like Donald Trump and Madonna, or you’re a believer in astrology, the year of the hound holds multiple meanings. With a pooch presiding over this year, and the Earth Dog specifically reigning for the first time since 1958 — the Year of the Dog is predicted to reveal new industrial projects and developments in energy according to San Francisco-based canine reference site Dog Time. And when it comes to business, the Year of the Dog means cashing in on creative collaborations featuring various breeds and designs for the more than one billion people who celebrate the Chinese New Year.

Designer Kenneth Cole is using the holiday as inspiration for his footwear line. “In honor of the Chinese New Year, we are proud to have designed a limited edition collection of sneakers to help celebrate the Lunar New Year,” Cole tells Moneyish. “We updated our classic KAM sneaker to be white and red with a fun-loving French bulldog to commemorate the Year of the Dog.”

Here are seven ways to wear the animal of the year:

Kenneth Cole

Chinese New Year Sneaker, $125

Start the New Year off on the foot! These limited edition kicks were created specifically with the year of the dog in mind and feature China’s good luck color (red) as an accent.

Stephen Webster

Bulldog Cufflinks, $250

Show off your fierce loyalty – and business style – with a set of silver bulldog cufflinks.

Ariel Gordon Jewelry

The Menagerie Balloon Dog Necklace, $345

Jewelry designer Ariel Gordon tells Moneyish, “When I sat down to design this necklace, I got caught up on which breed I should use for the silhouette and I figured a balloon dog was a fun play on the motif.”

Giorgio Armani

Limited Edition Chinese New Year Highlighting Palette, $75

It’s a New Year, so why not try a new skin regimen? Housed in a case decorated with Chinese symbols that stand for Fortune and Luck, this palette promises to give a radiant glow.

Wildfox

Dog Mom Sommers Sweater, $118

“Wildfox always focuses on incorporating fun, creative content that our clientele can relate to. For the Year of the Dog, we created an extra soft, cozy sweater with the caption “I Love My Dog,” Jimmy Sommers, founder of Wildfo tells Moneyish.

Gucci

Supreme card case with Bosco patch, $420

Put your money on good fortune with this wallet that features Gucci creative director, Alessando Michele’s Boston Terrier named Bosco.

Hanky Panky x Best Friends Animal Society

Best Friends Bralette, Thong, Boyshorts, $27-$53

Make an intimate contribution to a cause that benefits canines. A portion of proceeds from each purchase goes directly to Best Friends Animal Society.

Old Navy

Printed Ankle Socks 7-Pack, $10

Keep your dogs from barking with these statement socks that feature seven different breeds of colorful dogs.

Hybrid

Juniors’ 2018 Year of the Dog Graphic T-Shirt, $9.99

This bright red dog-themed t-shirt is on sale just in time for you to celebrate Chinese New Year.

