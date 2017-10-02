A 20-year-old pack of McDonald's Szechuan dipping sauce reportedly sold for $14,700 on eBay. (eBay)

Customers have hungered for the 1998 limited edition ‘Mulan’ Szechuan McNuggets sauce since it was mentioned on ‘Rick and Morty’

McDonald’s is letting “Rick & Morty” fans have it their way – by actually bringing Szechuan dipping sauce back, for one day only.

Fast food fanatics have been begging the burger chain to bring back its short-lived Szechuan sauce tied to the 1998 release of “Mulan” ever since a spring episode of “Rick and Morty” clamored for the condiment.

Alright, @McDonalds you saw Rick and Morty. We saw Rick and Morty. You know what we want. Make it happen.#szechuansauce — TJ Kirk (@amazingatheist) April 2, 2017

And over the weekend, the Golden Arches announced it’s giving the customers what they want at select restaurants on Oct. 7 beginning at 2 p.m.

“After nearly 20 years (and perhaps a bit of time travel) we’re even doing the impossible…” the restaurant wrote, referencing the time-traveling animated series that spawned the renewed interest in the classic sauce.

Oh…did-did you guys want this? 😜 Szechuan Sauce…on a poster & maybe your taste buds: only on 10/7. Full deets at https://t.co/7WUSDF1C3v pic.twitter.com/eT4PxW3fEi — McDonald's (@McDonalds) October 1, 2017

The promotional ploy is part of its new Buttermilk Crispy Tenders rollout, and besides picking up the customer-favorite condiment, buyers can also bag 1,000 limited-edition, hand numbered, screen-printed posters for all 10 sauces in McDonald’ lineup – including the Szechuan Sauce.

That’s a better deal than the fan that reportedly bagged the discontinued McNuggets dipping sauce for $14,700 on eBay last April. A U.K. poster found a 20-year-old packet of the sweet and sour sauce in a used car, and the enterprising seller put it up on eBay.

“I just bought a really old car, while cleaning it I found a packet of this sauce,” read the auction author’s description. “After watching the recent episode of Rick and Morty I went online to see if it was worth anything. Turns out it was. Also this comes with a packet of wasabi as well.”

The starting price was $10, but an anonymous buyer under the handle “d***e” bid on the packet 21 times before winning the two dipping cups for almost $15,000. The bidder has zero feedback on the site, however, so it’s possible these could be fake bids. But the posting still lists “d***e” as the proud owner of a 20-year-old sauce packet for almost $20,000.

And other dated Szechuan sauce packets have sprung up for auction on the resale site, as well.

McDonald’s has played along with the buzz, previously hinting “we can never say never” with regards to bringing back the sauce – especially since a live-action “Mulan” remake is in the works.

This article was first published on April 21, 2017, and has been updated with news that McDonald’s is bringing back the Szechuan sauce.

