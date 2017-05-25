iStock

Airbnb has seen a huge spike in bookings in these cities

Everybody wants a piece of Cuba.

Airbnb bookings in Havana, Cuba have spiked 940% as compared to last year, according to data released Thursday by the lodging booking site. No doubt, this is thanks in part to the easing of travel restrictions on Americans going to Cuba, as well as more commercial airlines, including JetBlue and American, flying U.S. travelers there.

And that’s not the only place that’s seen double-digit booking growth. Here are 10 places Airbnb has seen a spike in booking compared to this time last year.

● Havana, Cuba – 940%

● La Ciotat, France – 675%

● Salou, Spain – 463%

● Tainan, Taiwan – 424%

● Levanto, Italy – 313%

● Hanoi, Vietnam – 261%

● Scarborough, England – 258%

● Prince Edward, Canada – 243%

● Destin, Florida – 232%

● Rosarito, Mexico – 231%

Many of these spots are on the beach, as Airbnb says that they are seeing “high growth in seaside enclaves.” La Ciotat and Salou and other European cities may be particularly popular thanks to low airfares — even for those of us across the pond. Indeed, flights to Europe are down about 18% from last year — making this one of the best summers to go.

While Havana, La Ciotat and Salou are the trending destinations this year, it’s the big cities that still get the most action. “Cities are still the most popular overall destinations even in summer,” Airbnb says. These are the 10 most-booked destinations for this weekend — along with the most-wishlisted property in each city.

© 2017 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All Rights Reserved