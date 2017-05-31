(Bloomsbury)

It’s the 20th anniversary of “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone’

It used to be that the Hogwarts house chose you. Now you can choose your Hogwarts house.

British publisher Bloomsbury is relaunching “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone,” the J.K. Rowling debut novel that kickstarted the boy wizard phenomenon 20 years ago. Known as “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” in the United States, the fantasy tale is being released with covers and jackets featuring the emblem and colors of each Hogwarts house, a student unit at the School of Witchcraft and Wizardry that many a tween has dreamed of being invited to.

This means that would-be Hufflepuffs can pick up a book with a bright yellow front, while fans of Ravenclaw will want one in dark blue. Those who identify with Draco Malfoy’s Slytherin may want one in royal green, while those throwing in their lot with Harry and Hermione Granger can opt for a volume in dark red. Each book also comes with illustrations and profiles of fan favorites customized to the Hogwarts House they belong to.

Whoever said "don't judge a book by its cover" clearly hadn't seen the 20th anniversary edition of #HarryPotter. #Gryffindor #HarryPotter20 pic.twitter.com/pPLADT7giX — Natalie Turner (@nats_turner) May 30, 2017

The new issues, which are in limited edition, go on sale in the United Kingdom tomorrow and are priced at $9.20 for a paperback and $17.30 for a hardcover copy. Since “Philosopher’s Stone” was released in 1997, more than 450 million copies of the seven “Harry Potter” books have been sold in 73 different languages. After adjusting for inflation, the eight films based on the saga have grossed over $3 billion at the North American box office.

“Harry Potter” also made Rowling, once a struggling single mother, a rich woman. The New York Times estimates that she’s made over $1 billion from book royalties and more from licensing away movie and product rights, though she’s also given a significant portion away. The books continue to sell well today and an extended Harry Potter universe has already given birth to movies like last year’s “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them,” which made $150 million worldwide on its opening weekend.

