Noma will serve its famed food to a select group of Spring Place members

This type of wining and dining isn’t for the faint of heart.

The best restaurant in the world is also the most expensive — but even after you shell out $2,000 for dinner, you need an invitation to try Noma’s cuisine at the members-only club, Spring Place. And even though the tasting menu includes wine pairings, it’s still hard to imagine the exclusive Tribeca experience warrants its hefty cost.

The Copenhagen, Denmark-based eatery closed its doors in 2016 to prepare for a relocation and during their time of transition, the culinary team has been traveling the globe, hosting pop-up eateries in Australia, Tulum, Mexico and now New York City.

Known for his take on Nordic fare, chef René Redzepi has managed to whip up meals in different countries using ingredients from his home city. Though they’ve all been pricey, Noma Australia charged $339 for dinner and Noma Mexico ran $600 (excluding tax and gratuity), Noma NYC takes the cake with its $2,000 price tag.

Stylist Kate Brien Kitz opted to experience the more affordable Noma Mexico bar menu while on vacation in Tulum. “There were only 12 spots a night at the bar, so the first 12 people in line at noon got to buy a ticket.” At $100 per person for a four-course tasting menu, and $90 of every menu supporting the Mundo Maya Foundation (a local charity that supports the sustainable social and economic development of Mayan communities in the Yucatan Peninsula), diners south of the border could justify the wait and and small fortune spent on one meal.

Here’s what $2,000 will buy you at other world-famous restaurants:

Osteria Francescana, Italy

The 9-course tasting menu costs $260 and if you add the wine pairing, it’ll cost you a total of $420 for eel, grey and black rice with Oscietra Royal caviar, tortellini with cream of Parmigiano Reggiano and other delicacies. For $2k, you can feed four people plus tax and tip and enjoy wine with your meal.

Eleven Madison Park, New York City

Though they’re currently closed for renovations, the restaurant typically offers a $295, 11-course, 3-hour tasting menu with dishes including sea urchin accompanied by cappuccino with Peekytoe crab and cauliflower, poached zucchini and squash blossom, black truffle, celery root, potato and Chèvre Frais and poached chicken with black truffles. With a $2k budget, five people could have dinner (including tax and tip) at the Madison Square Park-adjacent establishment.

El Cellar de Can Roca, Spain

The 14-course “Feast” tasting menu costs about $230 per persona and includes a course of onion flower with comté cheese and cuttlefish with sake leeks and black rice sauce. Instead of dropping $2k on dinner for one, a couple grand would cover eight people at this restaurant in Girona, Spain.

Blue Hill at Stone Barns, New York

This destination restaurant is famous for its farm-fresh food prepared by Chef Dan Barber. There’s no menu, but 30 or more bites and courses will cost $258 per person, excluding beverages and tax and if you bring your own bottle of wine, there’s a $90 per bottle corkage fee. Bring a few bottles of wine and three of your friends and your total bill top off around $2k.

Grimaldi’s, New York

Some people say it’s the best pizza on the planet—and for $2,000 you could order over 100 16” pies from the famed Manhattan parlor.

McDonalds, Worldwide

$2,000 at the golden arches would buy you about 500 Big Macs or 800 Happy Meals, which includes a burger, fries, a side and a drink.

