It’s the latest controversial item portending a “summer of weird clothing trends”

Experimentation is really in their jeans.

Y/Project, the Paris hipster fashion label, has launched a pair of jeans that are convertible to jorts. Belgian designer Glenn Martens seemingly didn’t want to be outdone by Nike, Vetements x Levi’s and Topshop, which have in recent months respectively patented denim you can work out in, unveiled jeans that you can unzip to flash your derrière, and sold clear plastic trousers.

Here’s how the jean-jorts work. Initially, the straight-leg trousers look like any other pair of jeans. Observe a little more closely however, and you’ll notice that the crotch area is actually fastened to the lower part with a set of buttons. Loosen those and voilà, you’re in a pair of jean shorts.

The internet has been bewildered by this latest phenomenon. British Harper’s Bazaar politely called it “questionable,” while they were also mocked by wags on social media as “what nightmares are made of.” They even turned T-Mobile chief exec John Legere into a fashion critic; he called them harbinger of “the summer of weird clothing trends.” A representative for Y/Project didn’t immediately return a request for comment.

In Y/Project’s defense, architecturally influenced trousers are very much part of its DNA: Designer Martens is a trained interior architect. “Martens does a lot of weird stuff with pants that improbably works,” Women’s Wear Daily wrote in a review of Y/Project’s Fall 2017 line. “It’s made Y/Project one of the most interesting things coming out of the elite Paris ‘underground’ today.” Recent collections have included similar garb like $815 wide-legged wool trousers with knee-to-hem front slits, $715 hoodies with extended sleeves and $140 cotton crew-neck tank tops that expose your tush.

One supposes the trousers might come in handy for those early summer days with chilly mornings and boiling afternoons. But given that this particular pair goes for $425, your wallet might be happier if you just buy jeans and jean shorts separately.

