Lovers are descending on urban destinations like Las Vegas, New York City, and Miami Beach to let the sparks fly on February 14th

You’ll fall in love with one of these popular Valentine’s Day destinations.

Big cities are the breeding grounds for romance this year, according to new data from Hotels.com on the most favored destinations for lovers celebrating V-Day.

Top Valentine’s Day destinations, per bookings on Hotels.com:

1. Las Vegas, NV

2. New York, NY

3. Orlando, FL

4. Los Angeles, CA

5. Miami Beach, FL

6. New Orleans, LA

7. Fort Lauderdale, FL

8. Chicago, IL

9. Cancun, Mexico

10. San Francisco, CA

The appeal of these cities may be that they have a lot of different entertainment options. “These cities are cities that are great to be spontaneous in, and they’re great to take what can be a night out where you’re just booking a table, and turn it into booking a hotel room and make it into something really memorable,” said Sam Shank, the CEO of last-minute booking app HotelTonight.

Gabe Saglie, the senior editor for TravelZoo, said that: “I think you can always make a stay in any of these places cozy and romantic and secluded and just for the two of [you], but when you’re sort of ready to add a little bit of splash and a little bit of wow factor, it’s right outside your hotel room door.”

No. 1-rated Sin City certainly fits this bill with its “variety of entertainment options from gaming to food to shopping to shows,” says Shank. “It’s not just one type of show — it’s every type of show, and things you can only find in Vegas make it a wonderful place to have an exciting night out.” And, Saglie added, it’s inexpensive to fly to, as compared to other destinations. “In Vegas you’ve got world class spas, world class celeb chef dining, all under one roof… [in] New York City, I think it also comes down to the ‘city that never sleeps.'”

Want to go all out for your love this Valentine’s Day? Harlan and Kara DeBell, “The Travel Siblings” who specialize in planning luxury travel experiences for their clients, named a few of the most over-the-top romantic activities in these cities for couples.

In Miami, they singled out the Great Escape package at the Faena Hotel, which involves private jet travel from travelers’ city of origin down to South Beach ($5,050 per seat). At the Rosewood Mayakoba Resort in Cancun, “you can get a boat to have a private dinner on… [or] arrive to your room by boat,” Kara said (the rooms start at $1,760 and up). And in Sin City, “believe it or not, there are some romantic properties — bathtubs at the Cosmopolitan are so sexy.” (Rooms start at $290 and up.)

If that’s too rich for your blood, here’s some good news: This Valentine’s Day may be a good time to score deals on hotels because it’s on a Wednesday, and there are plenty of inexpensive deals to be had. In Las Vegas, you can stay at the AAA five-diamond Bellagio Hotel for between $152 to $179 per night; or you could take up residence at the MGM Resort for between $69 and $99 per night — for a suite, no less.

In New York, crash at the trendy NobleDEN Hotel in Little Italy for between $129 and $149 per night; and in Chicago, The James Hotel is just $89 per night.

Plus, you can opt to throw in plenty of bonus activities: In Las Vegas, board a debonaire helicopter and make like 007 as you fly deep into the Grand Canyon ($484 per person on Orbitz with Mustang Helicopters), or do a less-expensive aerial tour of the Las Vegas strip via helicopter for 15 minutes ($85 per passenger with Maverick Aviation).

And in Manhattan, go for a romantic dinner cruise with the Bateaux New York cruise line, and take in the skyline and a delicious meal on the high seas ($174 per person). Or, do something cheaper but just as delicious: Learn to make deep-dish pizza from Uno Pizzeria and Grill at a fun, interactive cooking class ($45 per person).

© 2018 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All Rights Reserved