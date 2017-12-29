(iStock)

Where we’re going to ring in 2018, according to new data from Lyft

You won’t want to cheers after you see this New Year’s bar tab.

More than half of Americans (56%) will spend money on New Year’s Eve, according to data released this week by EBates.com. And many of them will drop major loot. Data from Mint.com shows that nearly 15% will spend upwards of $200 on New Year’s Eve celebrating.

Some of this spending, of course, is for at-home activities like takeout or a nice bottle of bubbly, as nearly six in 10 Americans plan to stay in for New Year’s, according to the EBates survey of more than 1,000 people.

But plenty will be spent on partying at bars, nightclubs and other locales, with millennials being the most likely to attend a New Year’s Eve bash (57% will go to one; meanwhile, the majority of boomers and Gen Xers are staying in, according to EBates.com).

So where are people heading this New Year’s Eve? Moneyish partnered with ride-sharing app Lyft to look at where customers request to be driven to and from on New Year’s Eve. Here are the top bars and nightclubs on New Year’s Eve in 13 major cities across America.

Atlanta: Whiskey Mistress

Chicago: Roscoe’s Tavern

Denver: Blake Street Tavern

Las Vegas: Drai’s Beachclub and Nightclub

Los Angeles: The Abbey

Minneapolis: Sally’s Saloon

Nashville: Tootsies Orchid Lounge

New York City: Freq (formerly Space Ibiza)

Phoenix: Mill Cue Club

Miami: STORY Nightclub

San Francisco: Beaux

Seattle: Q Nightclub

Washington DC: Echostage

If you’re going out to one of these clubs, prepare to open your wallet. The cheapest option to ring in the new year at New York City’s Freq nightclub near Times Square is $89 — with packages running up to $3000. And at Miami’s STORY nightclub, prices start at $200 with some packages running $8000.

