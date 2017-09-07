(iStock)

And 5 other super niche cruises you probably didn’t know existed

You won’t eat like an animal on this trip.

Vegans are getting their own ocean cruise. Later this month, Vegan Travel — a company that specializes in travel for vegans, particularly river cruises — will set sail on what it calls “the world’s first vegan ocean cruise”.

It will travel to the Norwegian Fjords, serving vegan cruise and drinks throughout the trip, using ingredients that “have been meticulously selected to ensure that they do not contain unnecessary preservatives, additives, sugar, salt or fat.” This seven-night trip, which includes yoga and vegan cooking classes, costs from about $650 to $2600 per person for a double occupancy room, not including airfare to and from the port.

The cruise is catering to the growing number of vegans. As celebrities like Kate and Rooney Mara, Charlie Sheen and Bill Clinton become vocal vegans, more regular Joes are trying it on for size. Google searchers for the term vegan have been rising for two years now, and one study found that the number of vegans in the U.K. has climbed 360% over 10 years.

And this is far from the only specialty cruise hitting the water: As the cruise industry grows — 25.8 million people will take a cruise this year, up from 24.7 million in 2016 — the number of niche cruises are seemingly on the rise too. For its part, Theme Cruise Finder, which lists specialty cruises, has more than 500 listings. Here are five specialty cruises you probably didn’t know existed.

For nudists

This company is nakedly ambitious: The nudist cruise company Bare Necessities launched its first clothing optional cruise in 1991 with just 36 people. In 2013, they set sail aboard a 3,000 person ship called the Big Nude Boat. Now, they have multiple itineraires that accommodate thousands of clothing-free people, including sailing through the “baradise” of the South Pacific and the Bahamas. The 2019 Big Nude Boat cruise starts at $1299 — though you’ll likely save on baggage fees if you have to fly to the departure port.

For David Hasselhoff fans

Do you miss the Hoff strutting his stuff on Baywatch? Now, starting at roughly $600, you can spend a six days with him in the Mediterranean Sea onboard the “David Hasselhoff – The Official World Fan Cruise.” There’s an autograph session, a concert, a meet-and-greet and more.

For voiceover enthusiasts

Dubbed The Voiceover cruise, this is the cruise to take if you want to perfect your technique. There are classes taught by experts in the topic like Mary Lynn Wissner and Bob Bergen and a full day of something called “VO group therapy” where the experts “discuss, confront, and guide attendees to better define their vo career!” Prices for an inside, double occupancy room are roughly $1000.

For scrapbookers

There are no shortage of cruises for people who want to scrapbook at sea for a week or so. One such cruise, from Crop & Cruise, offers scrapbooking classes with the owner of Lickety Split Scrapbooks, and also classes on how to use Copic markers, which are alcohol-based markers popular with crafters. Rates start at $663 per person. Crafting cruises in general are popular, with others devoted to crochet, watercolors and more.

For Trekkies

Do you love Star Trek? Starting at $1,100 per person you can go on a six-day, Star Trek-themed cruise hosted by George Takei. There will be a photo session with Takei, autograph and photo sessions, theme nights, game shows, makeup sessions and a Klingon Pub Krawl. You can even renew your vows onboard as your fellow Trekkies look on.

© 2017 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All Rights Reserved