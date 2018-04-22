Get freebies and recycle unwanted electronics to earn in-store coupons at companies like Ikea and Staples

These sales make it easy to be green.

Earth Day has been celebrated every April 22 for the past 48 years — but only recently has it become a day that retailers dedicate to offering deals and discounts. In keeping with the theme of reducing, reusing, recycling and being mindful of Mother Earth, many stores use the day to promote eco-friendly products and practices.

“You’re most likely to find discounted natural and reusable items from brands that focus on eco-friendly and healthy goods, like health food stores,” Lindsay Sakraida, director of content marketing at DealNews, told Moneyish. Although you may not think of Ikea as a sustainable, earth-friendly brand, Sakraida added, the store will be offering design workshops that teach customers how to use plants in their home.

“Many grocery stores will also join in by giving out free reusable bags, since plastic bags are a common offense to eco-friendly shoppers,” said Sakraida. And retailers that offer refurbished goods will typically sweeten sales during Earth Day to encourage recycling, she added.

And discounts might help people make eco-friendly purchases they might otherwise disregard. About four in 10 Americans would buy something they really wanted — even if they knew it was bad for the environment, according to a new survey from Varo Money. The same study also found that almost half of Americans would spend an extra $5 for a low-impact product.

These are the most enticing Earth Day deals:

Amazon: Instead of offering deals for just a day, Amazon extends 20% off used tech products in its Warehouse for an entire week, ending at 11:59 p.m. PST on April 22.

Ikea: The Swedish company is offering a free workshop on how to decorate your home with potted plants and other decorative elements inspired by nature. It’s also partnering with Goodwill to give $20 Ikea coupons when you donate gently used furniture to your local Ikea store.

Kiehl’s: Get four deluxe samples with any purchase over $65, and a free reusable water bottle with purchases over $100 using the code EARTH.

6PM.COM: Outdoor enthusiasts can take advantage of major markdowns on outerwear and hiking boots like Keen hiking shoes that are available for up to 60% off their normal price. The site also offers free standard shipping (no code needed) on orders through April 22.

Staples: Rewards members get $10 off of a future purchase of $30 or more when recycling unwanted electronics between April 22 through 28. Items like laptops, fax machines, printers, camcorders, GPS devices, cordless phones, keyboards, modems and routers are all fair game, but alkaline batteries, kitchen electronics (except coffee makers), smoke detectors and televisions don’t qualify as items the chain can recycle.

National Park Service: “It’s National Park Week, and parks all over the country will offer free admission on April 21,” Sakraida said. “Although you can enter the park for free, you have still have to pay for certain amenities and activities, including camping, boat launches, transportation and special tours.” Other events throughout the week include activities like lighthouse climbing, community cleanup events and yoga classes.

Natural Grocers: The grocery chain is offering a free reusable “Ladybug Love” bag with any purchase, as well as randomly giving away $25 gift cards at checkout every hour, and hosting a drawing in which shoppers can enter to win a $100 gift card. Throughout the month of April, customers are also invited to pledge to protect ladybugs by vowing to never use chemicals that harm them or other beneficial insects. Customers can learn how to make a natural, do-it-yourself weed killer at a free class hosted by Natural Grocers.

Youfit Health Clubs: “From 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on April 23, you can work out for free at a Youfit gym,” Sakraida said. “Select locations will also offer free group exercise classes, as well as a Glow Stick Cycle Party.”

Pokémon GO: The game is co-hosting cleanup events with local nonprofits, and rewarding players who pick up trash and help clean natural areas while playing by unlocking in-game rewards. Those include double Stardust for catching Ground-, Water- and Grass-type Pokémon for 1,500 players cleaning up trash, and triple Stardust when 3,000 players clean up.

ecoATM: Stop by any kiosk location to recycle your old phone, and use the coupon code EARTH before April 24 to receive an additional 20% back on devices valued at $80 of higher.

