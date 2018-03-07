Elizabeth Arden, Barbie, Aerie and BirchBox are giving back for International Women’s Day

International Women’s Day is Thursday, and brands are celebrating by giving back to women’s organizations and helping female entrepreneurs get funding to start their own businesses.

1. This female-friendly Nasty Woman Box ($80), contains a copy of Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai’s memoir “I am Malala;” a handmade pink crochet pussycat hat and inspirational poster that reads “Well-behaved women seldom made history.” Uganda’s Krochet Kids, the organization behind the feminist-friendly packages, will donate funds to help improve lives of women and families helping them secure jobs and sustainable career paths.

2. Elizabeth Arden Red Door is honoring International Women’s Day by paying homage to its female founder who famously gave out red lipstick as a symbol of empowerment to suffragettes marching in 1912. 100% of the proceeds for the limited edition red lipstick ($26.50) will go to UN Women, a global champion for gender equality. Reese Witherspoon is the face of their March On Campaign, which encourages ladies to buy a lipstick and give one to an inspirational woman in their life. Elizabeth Arden also plans to donate $1 million towards the cause.

3. Organic skincare line Cocokind is launching a “Women of Impact” foundation awarding financial grants between $2,500 to $10,000 twice a year to up to 20 female recipients in health, wellness and sustainability industries who are focusing on creating social impact through business. Visit the website to apply Thursday.

4. Mattel gets in the game by introducing three new Barbies modeled after historical female figures as part of its new Inspiring Women collection, including aviator Amelia Earhart, Mexican artist Frida Kahlo and math pioneer Katherine Johnson, who was featured in 2016’s “Hidden Figures.” Pre-order them now on Barbie.com for $29.99 each, and the dolls will begin rolling out nationwide March 8 (Kahlo), April 8 (Earhart) and May 10 (Johnson).

Mattel also crafted 14 new Barbies in the likenesses of living legends who have broken boundaries in their fields across the globe for its Shero line, including Olympic snowboarding gold medalist Chloe Kim and “Wonder Woman” director Patty Jenkins. While these one-of-a-kind dolls are being given to their real-life counterparts, and are not for sale, some previous Shero Barbies like Gabby Douglas have eventually been released to the public, so there’s still hope. And Mattel is inviting fans to share and tag the women that inspired them using #MoreRoleModels on social media.

5. Stay’s limited-edition “Rising to the Occasion” bags (3 for $15) celebrate women with three unique designs like a bag that reads “Unstoppable” in all pink, that champion female empowerment. The company has pledged to donate $25,000 this month to Step Up, an organization that helps girls in underprivileged communities thrive.

6. Spread love. That’s the message designer Rachel Roy is sending through her vibrant LOVE capsule collection featuring a chambray button up that says “Choose Love” on the back; a pink faux fur coat with bright red hearts and matching scarfs and a jean jacket that says “Love” in sequins. Prices range from $55 to $209 and 50% of proceeds will benefit Time’s Up and EveryTown.

7. Function of Beauty, a customizable shampoo and conditioner brand, is letting consumers pick between three women’s organizations: Breast Cancer Research Foundation, No More, and Step Up to donate to at check out. All of the proceeds from the sales go to the charity of your choice.

8. Beauty subscription service BirchBox is launching The Future Stars Now Fund, which grants women $5,000 to put toward any program that supports their career goals. Simply fill out an application on IWD and jot down your entrepreneurial aspirations for a chance to get chosen.

9. Bring a gal pal to Curves Gym on Women’s Day Thursday and she’ll receive a free 30-day membership to the ladies-only gym.

10. Speak out, stand out! Those bold words are printed on a line of fundraising products from Avon, like a $7 Empowerment Tote. The cosmetic company will donate 20% of their net profits of an estimated $300,000 in 2018 to the organization Speak Out Against Domestic Violence.

11. Gymnast Aly Raisman, who bravely came forward with her story about being sexually abused by former USA olympics doctor Larry Nassar, has teamed up with Aerie to create a one piece swimsuit with the words “Survivor” ($45) written across it. The proceeds will benefit Darkness to Light, an organization that devotes itself to creating a safer world for kids and urging adults to help prevent child sexual abuse.

