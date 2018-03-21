Pizza Hut re-releases its “Pie Top” sneakers today — a partnership with The Shoe Surgeon to celebrate March Madness

Put some pep(peroni) in your step.

Pizza Hut has released its Pie Top II sneakers, a pair of high-tops featuring two buttons — one that allows you to order a pizza, and another that can pause and restart your TV mid-program, directly from your kicks — to celebrate March Madness, which ends on April 2.

They’re designed by The Shoe Surgeon, an upscale Los Angeles-based footwear designer specializing in custom-made sneakers, which can retail for thousands of dollars.

If that’s a bit rich for your taste, Pizza Hut is releasing a limited collection of 50 pairs of these Pie Tops for $150 each. They go on sale online Wednesday at 11 a.m. EST on HypeBeast, a contemporary men’s fashion site.

Social media has been whetting appetites for the funky sneaks for weeks.

I WANT THE PIE TOPS I DONT CARE IF THEY EVEN WORK THEY LOOK AWESOME GIVE ME pic.twitter.com/51lqM8EoCJ — AJediRises (@thewarinourstar) March 17, 2018

@pizzahut how do i score those pie tops?!?! I'm an Italian pizza lover and sneaker head. This is a new bucket list item. And they order pizza and pause the tv?!?!? If heaven had a shoe……. — Mckinley Debero (@lordboneload) March 18, 2018

The Pie Tops II connect to the Pizza Hut smartphone app via Bluetooth, so when you press the button on the tongue of the right-foot sneaker, it sends a signal to the app that automatically queues up your pizza order. The pies themselves aren’t free, but Pizza Hut is running a special discount: Medium pizzas with two toppings are $5.99 each if you order two or more.

The smart sneakers also connect to your television through select cable providers, so when the delivery person rings your doorbell, you can easily pause the game. “We don’t want anyone to miss a play while answering the door to get their pizza,” the company’s CMO Zipporah Allen said in a statement.

Pizza Hut released its first-ever Pie Top sneakers in time for March Madness last year, but they weren’t available to the public. This year’s shoes also come with a few new “toppings,” too — including two different color options (wheat and red), a rubber mesh motif that mimics the holes of a box cheese grater, and shoelaces that look like string cheese.

