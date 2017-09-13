Apple CEO Tim Cook and design chief Jony Ive with the new iPhone X (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Not everything was announced at the Steve Jobs Theater event; iPad Pro prices are up and the Apple Watch Series 2 is gone

Apple is good at stealing the spotlight…and hiding from it.

While the world’s attention was on the iPhone X, new Apple Watch and 4K Apple TV, the world’s most valuable listed company made several quiet changes via its website—and not everyone will be happy.

For one, the tech giant has jacked up the prices on some of its iPad Pro devices. The wifi-only 10.5-inch iPad Pro model—released this past June—now costs $50 more than yesterday. That means the 64GB model is now priced at $649, the 256GB version $799 and the mega 512GB killer a sweet $999. The top-of-the-line 12.9-inch Pro now costs between $799 and $1149, with LTE-enabled Pro models running $130 more. The pricing adjustments were first reported by MacRumors.

The likes of Best Buy, Amazon and Target have all tweaked their prices to reflect the change, though as of press time, you could still find the Pro retailing at its original price on smaller authorized retailers like MacMall.

The Apple Watch Series 2, which went unmentioned at the keynote event yesterday at the Cupertino, Calif.- tech giant’s new headquarters, has also disappeared from Apple’s online store/”town square.” The Series 2 was notable for its built-in GPS function and led Apple’s emergence as the self-declared No.1 watch brand (presumably by sales figures.) However, it’s since been replaced with the non-cellular version of the new Series 3, which was just announced yesterday.

The non-LTE Series 3 comes with a better version of Siri and other under-the-hood upgrades, but you can still find a refurbished Series 2 at a reduced price in Apple’s refurb store ($419 and up.)

An Apple update you may have missed: iTunes app revamped. No App store, just media: https://t.co/Dss8deBJrn pic.twitter.com/pJeIg2GEmW — Newley Purnell (@newley) September 13, 2017

One new feature, or rather the removal of an unpopular past fixture, is the upgraded iTunes on Mac and PCs. As those who’ve downloaded the new iTunes 12.7 update will have realized, Apple has removed the iOS app store from its trademark music app. That means you can no longer sync iOS apps or ringtones from your computer. This likely comes in response to criticism that the iTunes on macOS and Windows was too bloated. Apple says that you can re-download whatever apps you need via the iOS App Store or your device’s Sound Settings.

