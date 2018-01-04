Scott Eisen/Getty Images

Winter storm Grayson is creating blizzard conditions, high winds and other issues for Northeasterners. Here’s what to tip your Grubhub, Seamless or other delivery person for coming out in this weather.

Here’s a tip: don’t be cheap!

Winter storm Grayson is blasting the Northeast, creating blizzard conditions and high winds in many areas. “A large shield of snow blankets the East from eastern North Carolina into Maine. Embedded in that are bands of heavier snow, with snowfall rates of 1 to 3 inches per hour,” Weather.com reports.

One look at that, and your sweats-clad, working-from-home self is going to log right into your GrubHub account.

Let us make a suggestion: Do not scrimp on the tip. You should be tipping between 25-30% “depending on how bad the conditions are and what someone has to maneuver through to get to you,” says Constance Hoffman, the owner of etiquette and professional skills firm Social and Business Graces.



If the delivery requires extreme effort (you live on top of a huge hill, in a walk-up, or you’re getting a ton of stuff), you should tip an extra $5 – $10, says Pamela Eyring, the president of the Protocol School of Washington. She adds that it’s also nice to offer them coffee or hot chocolate when they arrive.



If past snowstorms are any indication, most of you won’t do this. When snow has dumped down on cities like New York, Washington D.C., Chicago, Philadelphia and Boston, those ordering food never exceeded a 20% tip, according to data from Seamless and Grubhub for past storms in 2015 and earlier this year, reported by Vocativ.

