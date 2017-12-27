(iStock)

Chew on this: Americans spend more than $3,000 a year dining out

Dining out is eating into our bottom lines.

Americans spend more than $3,000 a year eating out — up nearly 8% from a year prior, according to 2015 spending data released this year from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. It’s become such a financial drain for many that dining out now ranks as the No. 1 thing Americans bust their budgets on — with 27% of Americans overspending on eating out, according to research released this month from financial company Principal.

Part of this is that people don’t like slaving away over the stove — research published this year in the Harvard Business Review found that 50% of us admit we hate cooking — and part is that we’re strapped for time so we grab a quick meal or takeout.

But whatever the reasons, one thing is clear: Americans have some clear favorites when it comes to where they like to dine out. Moneyish partnered with ride-sharing company Lyft to find out the most popular restaurant in each of 25 big cities in America, based on where Lyft customers requested to get picked up and dropped off. Here’s what they found.

Atlanta: Bartaco Inman Park

Austin: Torchy’s Tacos

Baltimore: R. House

Boston: Legal Harborside

Chicago: Pequod’s Pizza

Dallas-Fort Worth: Chuy’s

Denver: Avanit F&B

Detroit: Selden Standard

Houston: JR’s Bar & Grill

Los Angeles: Yard House Burbank

Miami: Bodega Taqueria Tequila

Nashville: Acme Feed & Seed

Jersey City, NJ: Porta

New Orleans: Commander’s Palace

New York: Vandal

Orlando: Bahama Breeze

Philadelphia: El Vez

Pittsburgh: Sienna Mercato

Phoenix: Cold Beer and Cheeseburgers

Portland: Pok Pok

Salt Lake City: Whiskey Street

San Francisco: Souvla

Seattle: Art Marble 21

St. Louis: Mission Taco Joint

Washington, DC: Busboys and Poets

Many of these restaurants aren’t cheap: Art Marble 21 in Seattle boasts a $13 chop chop salad, $18 gumbo and $15 jerk chicken; Commander’s Palace in New Orleans costs even more with a number of over-$30 entrees.

