Chew on this: Americans spend more than $3,000 a year dining out
Dining out is eating into our bottom lines.
Americans spend more than $3,000 a year eating out — up nearly 8% from a year prior, according to 2015 spending data released this year from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. It’s become such a financial drain for many that dining out now ranks as the No. 1 thing Americans bust their budgets on — with 27% of Americans overspending on eating out, according to research released this month from financial company Principal.
Part of this is that people don’t like slaving away over the stove — research published this year in the Harvard Business Review found that 50% of us admit we hate cooking — and part is that we’re strapped for time so we grab a quick meal or takeout.
But whatever the reasons, one thing is clear: Americans have some clear favorites when it comes to where they like to dine out. Moneyish partnered with ride-sharing company Lyft to find out the most popular restaurant in each of 25 big cities in America, based on where Lyft customers requested to get picked up and dropped off. Here’s what they found.
Atlanta: Bartaco Inman Park
Austin: Torchy’s Tacos
Baltimore: R. House
Boston: Legal Harborside
Chicago: Pequod’s Pizza
Dallas-Fort Worth: Chuy’s
Denver: Avanit F&B
Detroit: Selden Standard
Houston: JR’s Bar & Grill
Los Angeles: Yard House Burbank
Miami: Bodega Taqueria Tequila
Nashville: Acme Feed & Seed
Jersey City, NJ: Porta
New Orleans: Commander’s Palace
New York: Vandal
Orlando: Bahama Breeze
Philadelphia: El Vez
Pittsburgh: Sienna Mercato
Phoenix: Cold Beer and Cheeseburgers
Portland: Pok Pok
Salt Lake City: Whiskey Street
San Francisco: Souvla
Seattle: Art Marble 21
St. Louis: Mission Taco Joint
Washington, DC: Busboys and Poets
Many of these restaurants aren’t cheap: Art Marble 21 in Seattle boasts a $13 chop chop salad, $18 gumbo and $15 jerk chicken; Commander’s Palace in New Orleans costs even more with a number of over-$30 entrees.
