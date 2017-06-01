pomvit/iStock

Wealthy people stick together

Affluent people are more likely to live near other people who are just as rich as them, according to data from the Pew Research Center. This report shows the percentage of high income people who live in neighborhoods that are majority high income went from 9% in 1980 to 18% in 2010.

“Residential segregation by income has increased during the past three decades across the United States and in 27 of the nation’s 30 largest major metropolitan areas,” the report concluded. In Houston, the issue is particularly acute with 24% of upper income families living in primarily upper income neighborhoods. That’s followed by Dallas (23%), Miami (17%) and Los Angeles (17%).

So where do the affluent live? On Thursday, personal finance site GoBankingRates.com released a list of the the wealthiest cities in America, looking at real estate values and the median household income in each city. Here is the wealthiest city in each state in America, except for South Dakota and Maine, where there wasn’t enough data — according to GoBankRates analysis of income and real estate values.

