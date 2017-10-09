Reese’s, Kit Kat and M&M’s have all released new goodies for Halloween

Trick or treat yourself.

Halloween spending is expected to reach a record $9.1 billion with more than 179 million Americans slated to partake in holiday festivities like trick-or-treating, according to the National Retail Federation. And consumers are expected to splurge $2.7 billion just on candy.

Whether you’re dressing up or keeping it Netflix and chill, there are plenty of new treats to belly up to.

Here are some of the best to splurge on:

Pumpkin Pie Kit Kat, $11.99

Break yourself a piece of this pumpkin pie flavored Kit Kat bar. These treats are coated in a pumpkin-pie flavored creme available for a limited time only.

Sugarfina Spooky Sweets Preset Coffin Box, $26

Sugarfina, which makes rosé and champagne flavored gummies, is selling Sugar Skulls, Zombie Brains and Pumpkin Patch varieties for $7.50 each. If you can’t decide on just one, buy all three in a festive Coffin Box set ($26).

M & M’s Cookies & Scream, $3

There’s nothing spooky about these Oreo-inspired M&M’s. The black candy morsels are covered in an outer layer of dark chocolate with a cookie cream white chocolate filling.

Reese’s Peanut Butter Bats, $3

These peanut butter cups are bat shaped and flying on shelves in time for Halloween.

Peeps Spooky Cats, $1

Everyone’s favorite upbeat Easter candy is getting a bit spookier. The flavored marshmallow treats have taken on the shape of mischievous black cats.

SweeTARTS Skulls & Bones, $2.50

Maintain a sugar high with these tangy treats in the shape of skulls and other loose limbs.

Dove Milk Chocolate Ghosts, $3.60

Get spirited with these milk chocolate balls featuring friendly ghosts smirking on the wrapper.

Brach’s Cookie Candy Corn, $2.49

Baked goods take on a sweet new shape with this gluten-free candy corn. There are four different types: Chocolate Chip, Oatmeal, Cookies ‘n Cream and Butter Cookie.

Godiva Pumpkin Spice Truffles, $12

These grown-up truffle treats are worth unwrapping. They are pumpkin spice flavored with a milk chocolate shell filled with creamy pumpkin ganache.

