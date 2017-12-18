(iStock)

It’s too damn expensive for parents to leave the house

This is no reason to celebrate.

Parents spend a ton on babysitting. The national average for a babysitter is about $15 an hour for one child and the average job is about four hours — which means it’ll set you back about $60 for that evening out, according to data from babysitting website Urbansitter. Plus, about half of parents (46%) say they hire a sitter at least once a month — which means they’re dropping a minimum of $720 a year on babysitting, and for many of them, much, much more.

And parents who want to celebrate away from the kids this New Year’s Eve better prepare themselves for even more sticker shock. Moms and dads with one child will pay an average of $17.88 per hour for a New Year’s Eve sitter — and those with two or more kids nearly $20 an hour, according to new data from babysitting app UrbanSitter. That’s 20% more than any other time of the year.

And that’s just the start of it. Nearly half of parents (46%) will tip the sitter on top of their regular rate — and 80% throw in extras like free dinner and transportation home like an Uber or Lyft. That means that if you go out for four hours, you could easily spend $100 just on childcare. Add in the cost of going out — a nice dinner with drinks for two can be $100 — and you’re looking at dropping $200. (And fighting drunken revelers and crowds while you’re at it.)

If you live in New York City, the cost is even higher. The hourly rate for a sitter is $18.81 for one child and $24 per hour for two; and an Uber home and dinner (at least from what this New York City mom has heard) are de rigueur — that is if you want an experienced sitter to pick you over other families on New Year’s Eve. Plus, it’s one of the most expensive cities to go out in — if you can even manage to get yourself a table.

5 priciest cities to get a sitter on New Year’s Eve

One Child Two or more children New York City $18.81 $24.06 San Francisco $18.90 $22.36 Seattle $18.11 $22.70 Los Angeles $18.38 $20.52 Washington D.C. $17.00 $21.45

Just ask Abbie Smith, a New York City-based mom of two boys, who went out with her spouse for New Year’s Eve last year for about six hours. She paid her sitter roughly 50% more than her normal rate plus a $50 tip, an Uber home and dinner for her and the kids; she also — genius parenting tip alert — got a sitter at the regular rate for the next morning so she and her husband could sleep in. The babysitting costs, plus dinner and drinks out with her spouse, added up to roughly $600 for the 24-hour period.

“It was really fun but the cost was so much,” Smith says. “I’m staying home this year.”

© 2017 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All Rights Reserved