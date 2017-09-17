(Mum's Back)

Plus five other gift boxes that she’ll actually like

Mom doesn’t want another onesie.

New parents are often inundated with gifts — most of which they don’t want. Multiple copies of Goodnight Moon, enough infant onesies to clothe an entire daycare and more swaddle blankets than ten moms could need. What they don’t get enough of: Gifts for themselves.

So when Moneyish came across an amazing new goodie box for new moms, we had to share. From Mum’s Back, these gift baskets — with names like “Boozy Mum’s Back” and “Liquid Lunch Mum” — are filled with all the goodies you were forbidden from consuming while you were pregnant. There are bottles of rioja red wine, prosecco and gin, as well as mixers to go with them; duck and armagnac paté; artisanal cheese; and caffeinated chocolate, to name a few things.

“Here at Mum’s Back we are completely, utterly and unashamedly all about Mum. We understand that growing a tiny human is a miraculous, exhausting, emotional and crazy journey. We believe the least Mum deserves having performed this miracle is a little treat, purely for her,” the company writes of its gift baskets, which range in price from about $70 – $90.

Here are five other gift boxes — that are all about the new mom — that she will love.

The Good to Glow

This gift box from Hatch is pricey — at $168 — but it’s luxurious, featuring cashmere socks; a soft jersey nightgown; a cedar, vanilla smoke and birch candle; a journal and two kinds of organic tea.

The Revival Kit

If there’s one thing a new mom wants for the next few years, it’s a chance to relax and unwind. The Revival Kit is a subscription box for $40 per month that sends mom everything from sleep masks to bath salts to tiny chocolate treats. Can’t afford that steep price on your own? Go in with some friends to give this gift.

Emma & Chloe

Nothing fits when you’re a new mom — except jewelry of course. Though who has time to actually go buy it? The Emma & Chloe gift box subscription, at $35 a month, sends the new mom a piece of jewelry each month from an up-and-coming French designers.

Kreuther Handcrafted Chocolate

This chocolate maker has a variety of boxes with a mix of chocolates, including the Classic Selection box, which features some chef and customer favorities like tahitian vanilla, ceylon cinnamon, salted butter caramel, mint, honey saffron, barrel aged stout, lime and more. The box costs $78.

Mommy Mailbox

This monthly subscription box, which costs $33 per month or just over $100 for three months, is designed to surprise mom each month with treats ranging from jewelry to snacks to notecards.

