New Gin & Tonic fragrance from Art de Parfum is inspired by the classic cocktail

Here’s a scent that’s intoxicating.

A new fragrance called Gin and Tonic will make you smell like the classic cocktail.

Art de Parfum created the unisex scent that mixes notes of lemon, grapefruit peel, juniper berry, and cucumber to give off a sharp and citrusy freshness you’d get from the cool libation.

The perfume also has notes of cedar wood, vetiver and white musk to give it an earthy base. Smelling like this popular bar beverage will cost a steep $150 for a 50 ml bottle.

British gin exports to the US have increased by 553% in the last decade. And with the recent Gin-issance, the age old spirit, made from juniper berries and other natural botanicals, has trickled down into gimmicky products like tubs of gin-flavored yogurt containing 0.25% alcohol.

Though the gin and tonic is a quintessentially English drink popularized in Britain centuries ago, the spirit is actually native to Holland. Soldiers drank gin during the Thirty Years’ War because of its calming effects. The spirit was also used for medicinal purposes. Oil from juniper berries and was sold in pharmacies as a treatment for a variety of ailments like scurvy.

The G&T fragrance is hardly the first to be inspired by food and drink. DKNY had a Be Delicious fruity fragrance inspired by green apple for $60. And if you want to smell more like breakfast, there’s Bacon Gold, a $36 perfume that has a subtle scent of the cured meat combined with black pepper and citrus notes. Distillery General came out with an heirloom tomato scent for $19 that combines the smell of fresh tomatoes with Bulgarian roses. And in more extreme foodie cases, Pork Barrel BBQ Store released a Que BBQ Scented Cologne for $25 described as an “intoxicating bouquet of spices, smoke, meat and sweet summer sweat,” while the brand Demeter debuted a Pizza scent with hints of tomato sauce, creamy mozzarella, a touch of oregano for $40.

