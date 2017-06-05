(Mandy Cheng/AFP/GettyImages)

The tech giant is slated to preview new hardware and software at the Worldwide Developers Conference

Siri, tell me more about the speaker version of you.

Apple Inc is expected today to announce a Siri-based speaker at its annual Worldwide Developers Conference, marking a tentative next step into the smart home market against rivals Google Home and Amazon’s Alexa. According to Bloomberg News, the Cupertino-based tech giant has already started making a Siri-controlled smart speaker abroad and is preparing to ship it later this year. The speaker could serve as a hub that allows users to operate smart products like lighting and thermostat controls.

The news service added that the speaker would use virtual surround sound technology—which creates the perception that there are more audio sources than actually exist— and is designed to integrate with existing Apple products. Per a roundup of reports by news site MacRumors, the speaker could aesthetically resemble Apple’s high-end Mac Pro computer, work off an operating system based on iOS and even offer voice recognition technology.

In recent years, Apple has shied away from previewing much consumer hardware at the WWDC conference in San Francisco, which is—at its name suggests— aimed at industry developers. However, it is playing catchup with agile competitors like Amazon and Google. Seattle-based Amazon, with its Echo range of speakers, is currently the market leader though Google Home is forecasted to take the lead by 2020. Juniper Research estimates that global smart home sales will reach $83 billion this year and rise to $195 billion by 2021.

Other upgrades the world’s most valuable listed company is expected to preview today include a new iOS, a possible peer-to-peer payment service, an iPad Pro with a bigger screen and updated MacBook and MacBook Pro laptops.

The keynote address at WWDC will be delivered by Apple chief Tim Cook and begins at 10 am PST. Watch it here.

