Queen Bey and Hova are back in the Empire State.

Summer may have officially ended last week, but don’t tell American pop culture’s no. 1 couple. Beyoncé and Jay-Z just closed on a fancy retreat in the posh beachside community of East Hamptons, purchasing a seven-bedroom, seven-and-a-half bath mansion for a cool $26 million under the umbrella of Blair 81 LLC. This comes shortly after they bought a Bel Air, Calif. mansion—which will reportedly serve as the main digs for their newly expanded family — for a reported $90 million.

Located about 100 miles east of Manhattan, the East Hamptons have been a tony getaway spot for New York’s wealthy since the days of F. Scott Fitzgerald. But the Carters won’t have to mix among the hoi polloi of the 1%: their 12,000 square feet mansion sits on two acres of land and is also right next to a 17-acre meadow.

(Trulia)

Also read: 5 most absurdly expensive vacation homes in America 

The three story home, known locally as “Pond House,” was designed a century ago by Stanford White, the Beaux Arts architect who was a pioneer of the American Renaissance movement. It includes a living room with 30-foot-high ceilings—a characteristic of White’s designs—and a light grey stone façade that comes with diamond pane glass windows. Further in, you’ll find bathrooms with fittings crafted from Verona marble, fireplaces with Louis XV-carved mantelpieces and expansive use of French doors and wainscoting. In the basement are 10-foot-tall ceilings and access to a three car garage.

Outside, there’s a Turkish limestone-paved terrace and a 45-foot-long infinity pool. Also on the grounds are an 1,800-square-foot guest cottage, which has amenities like a full kitchen and two bedrooms.

(Trulia)

Also read: You have to see this cozy mountain retreat Bobbi Brown is selling for $6.25 million 

The home has been on the market at various price points for eight years. It was originally listed at a cool $39.6 million, so the Carters appear to have taken advantage of a cooling luxe real estate market. They previously rented a $54 million Malibu manor.

(Ragan Wood Photos)

© 2017 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All Rights Reserved