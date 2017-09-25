(Isaac Brekken/Getty Images)

The parents of Blue Ivy, Sir and Rumi are back in New York

Queen Bey and Hova are back in the Empire State.

Summer may have officially ended last week, but don’t tell American pop culture’s no. 1 couple. Beyoncé and Jay-Z just closed on a fancy retreat in the posh beachside community of East Hamptons, purchasing a seven-bedroom, seven-and-a-half bath mansion for a cool $26 million under the umbrella of Blair 81 LLC. This comes shortly after they bought a Bel Air, Calif. mansion—which will reportedly serve as the main digs for their newly expanded family — for a reported $90 million.

Located about 100 miles east of Manhattan, the East Hamptons have been a tony getaway spot for New York’s wealthy since the days of F. Scott Fitzgerald. But the Carters won’t have to mix among the hoi polloi of the 1%: their 12,000 square feet mansion sits on two acres of land and is also right next to a 17-acre meadow.

Also read: 5 most absurdly expensive vacation homes in America

The three story home, known locally as “Pond House,” was designed a century ago by Stanford White, the Beaux Arts architect who was a pioneer of the American Renaissance movement. It includes a living room with 30-foot-high ceilings—a characteristic of White’s designs—and a light grey stone façade that comes with diamond pane glass windows. Further in, you’ll find bathrooms with fittings crafted from Verona marble, fireplaces with Louis XV-carved mantelpieces and expansive use of French doors and wainscoting. In the basement are 10-foot-tall ceilings and access to a three car garage.

Outside, there’s a Turkish limestone-paved terrace and a 45-foot-long infinity pool. Also on the grounds are an 1,800-square-foot guest cottage, which has amenities like a full kitchen and two bedrooms.

Also read: You have to see this cozy mountain retreat Bobbi Brown is selling for $6.25 million

The home has been on the market at various price points for eight years. It was originally listed at a cool $39.6 million, so the Carters appear to have taken advantage of a cooling luxe real estate market. They previously rented a $54 million Malibu manor.

© 2017 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All Rights Reserved