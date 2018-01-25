From left: Rachel Platten, Yara Shahidi, Aly Raisman and Iskra Lawrence (Aerie)

They’re the latest ‘role models’ for the sister brand of American Eagle Outfitters that’s well known for its body positive image

Aerie is hiring more “real” models.

The little sister brand of American Eagle Outfitters has just signed three prominent women as so-called “Role Models” or ambassadors for the brand. The trio consists of Olympic gold medalist gymnast Aly Raisman, who was recently saluted for her courage testifying against disgraced doctor Larry Nassar; singer-songwriter Rachel Platten; and “Blackish” actress Yara Shahidi. They will feature alongside body positivity activist Iskra Lawrence, a longtime Aerie ambassador, in the label’s spring campaign.

In recent years, Aerie, which retails clothing, lingerie and other accessories, has been a bright light in the troubled fashion retailing industry. It’s successfully attracted young women with its relatively affordable prices and a commitment to featuring females of different body sizes and colors. The new label ambassadors are thus a continuation of that strategy.

Jennifer Foyle, Aerie’s global brand president, said in a statement that the four women are good examples of “what it means to be strong, confident, and happy in your own skin….we want to encourage women everywhere to feel empowered to embrace their own unique qualities and real beautiful selves.”

The new brand ambassadors weren’t immediately available for comment, but the 27-year-old Lawrence said in a release that she welcomed her new colleagues. “We need voices. We need diversity. I want every girl to feel like she has someone to look up to,” the British model said.

In addition to modeling for Aerie, the four women will be touring the brand’s boutiques nationwide and speaking to fans about issues like body image. They’re also working with the brand on a line of products, the proceeds of which will be donated to a charity they pick.

Aerie’s Pittsburgh, Pa.-based parent American Eagle Outfitters Inc. reported a decline in earnings in its most recent quarter, but investors praise its growing margins and comparable store growths. The results were driven in part by Aerie, which saw comparable store growth of 19% on the prior quarter.

