The royal’s Oura Ring joins Beddr’s new SleepTuner — the first FDA-registered sleep wearable — in the booming $76 billion sleep aids market

You may not sleep easy, but at least you can sleep informed.

And even royals are stressing about getting a good night’s rest. Turns out, the black titanium mystery ring that Prince Harry has been wearing on his right hand during his Australian tour with Meghan Markle is the $299 Oura Ring, a sleep and activity tracker that measures the stages of your sleep cycle by tracking your body temperature, blood volume pulse and movement. People confirmed the royal is sporting the tracker on Wednesday night.

But it’s got plenty of competition. Health technology company Beddr unveiled its own SleepTuner device on Thursday — the first FDA-registered consumer sleep wearable — that also promises to do more than just count how many hours you spend catching Zs.

The $149 postage stamp-sized sensor attaches to the forehead using a hypoallergenic disposable adhesive, where it then measures the wearer’s blood oxygen (SpO2) level, heart rate, sleep position, movement, snoring, awakenings and any stopped breathing events overnight. The latter can help determine whether one is suffering from sleep apnea, a potentially serious disorder in which your breathing repeatedly stops and starts during sleep due to the upper airway becoming blocked.

“A formal overnight sleep study … is very difficult to access, and costs potentially thousands to above $10,000 for an overnight test,” Mike Kisch, the CEO and co-founder of Beddr, told Moneyish. “So how do we take the essential elements from the overnight sleep test, but deliver it in an accessible, consumer-friendly experience, much like the consumer fitness tracker? That’s really where we see the future of sleep technology going.”

One third of American adults aren’t getting enough sleep, according to the CDC, and these exhausted men and women are costing the country over $400 billion each year, according to a 2016 Rand Europe report. And one billion people worldwide — including 43 million Americans — suffer from obstructive sleep apnea, which can lead to serious complications such as heart attack, glaucoma, diabetes, cancer and cognitive and behavioral disorders if untreated.

Being overweight is a high risk factor for developing sleep apnea, insomnia and restless leg syndrome — three of the most common sleep disorders. And staring at our screens for 10 hours a day on average isn’t helping our minds wind down in the evening, either. The obesity epidemic and our screentime compulsion won’t be resolved overnight, however, so more people are struggling to get quality shuteye — which has been a dream come true for the global sleep aids market, which is expected to hit $76.7 billion in 2019.

And while wearable sleep trackers aren’t anything new — Zeo Inc. (now closed) and Fitbit made them mainstream more than a decade ago — they’ve become more sensitive and sophisticated as shoppers have demanded smarter products. “Sleep is having a moment. In the last five years … people began to see sleep as this untapped opportunity to improve performance and quality of life,” said Kisch. “You had people like Arianna Huffington and Jeff Bezos and Tom Brady beginning to publicize and popularize the notion that sleep, in many ways, was more important to our performance and overall health than even exercise and nutrition.”

So now there’s also the $199.99 EverSleep, a wrist-worn device that connects to a finger sensor, which measures blood oxygen levels, pulse rate, respiratory function and body movement. It raised 224% of its original $40,000 Indiegogo goal in 2017, and also received a $50,000 Arrow Electronics Flash Funding Grant and was named a 2017 National Sleep Foundation SleepTech 2017 Semifinalist.

The $399.99 Philips SmartSleep Improvement System also gives you a heads-up on your sleeping habits from above the shoulders. The smart headband features two sensors that detect periods of slow wave sleep, and the accompanying app logs your sleep over time and gives tips on getting the best rest. It also monitors when you’re in deep sleep, and then plays soft, white noise that is supposed to keep you there. The similar $499 Dreem headband, which raised another $35 million in funding over the summer, also taps sensors to monitor your brainwaves. It plays white noise to lull you to sleep, before switching to pink noise to keep you in a deep sleep.

Fitbit added its “Sleep Stages” feature to its devices in April 2017 to measure light, deep and REM sleep cycles. “Since adding Sleep Stages we have seen a significant uptick in use of sleep tools, and sleep tracking has been a key differentiator to draw users to Fitbit versus other wearable devices,” a Fitbit rep told Moneyish. And its $149.95 Charge 3 smartwatch has built in an SpO2 sensor to track blood oxygen for the first time, which can catch breathing disturbances. “In the future, with FDA approval, this data could be used to screen and detect more serious health conditions, such as sleep apnea,” the company wrote in its release.

But keep in mind that none of these devices claim to diagnose a sleep disorder, and none of them are meant to replace speaking with your physician or a sleep specialist if you suspect you are suffering from sleep apnea or insomnia. Instead, the information that these trackers collect is meant to empower the user to make lifestyle changes by day to rest easier at night.

“Trackers are useful in promoting behavioral awareness … a coach in the palm of your hand that can help you realize better health,” Dr. Rebecca Robbins, a postdoctoral fellow in the Department of Population Health at NYU Langone, told Moneyish. For example, your tracker may report worse sleep after you’ve had caffeine in the late afternoon or overindulged at happy hour, so you can adopt sleep hygiene such as nixing caffeine and booze before bed, limiting screen time at night, and keeping a consistent bedtime and wake up routine.

She also suggested researching “whether the developer has done some clinical testing, and correlate that with the scientific literature that’s out there, to ensure that the claims are valid, and your sleep data will be accurate,” she said.

Dr. David Rapoport, director of the Sleep Medicine Research Program at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, agreed that sleep trackers should not be used to self-diagnose a sleep disorder. “I worry about taking the doctor out of the equation,” he told Moneyish. “These relatively inexpensive sleep trackers are probably useful with tracking how well someone is sleeping, and giving feedback, even if it’s not perfect. But most of these haven’t been formally tested against a sleep study (in a lab). So there’s a lot of uncertainty around their accuracy.”

And don’t let tracking your sleep data keep you up at night. “In fact, one of the things that causes sleeping problems is obsessing about your sleep!” said Dr. Rapoport.

