Total spending by candidates, political parties and other groups is projected to push $5.2 billion.

This year’s midterms come with an unprecedented price tag.

2018 election spending by political parties, candidates and outside groups like PACs and nonprofits has already hit a record $4.7 billion high that’s projected to reach more than $5.2 billion, according to a recent report from the nonpartisan Center for Responsive Politics. Democrats are poised to spend around $2.5 billion, the report predicted, while Republicans will spend about $2.2 billion.

“The significance of this election is clear,” executive director Sheila Krumholz said in a news release. “But whether it’s a blue wave or a red wave, one thing is certain: A wave of money is surging toward Election Day, much of it coming from the wealthiest donors targeting this year’s most competitive races.”

Previous midterm spending hauls pale in comparison, the group noted, as no previous midterm’s spending had exceeded $4.2 billion after adjusting for inflation. The 2014 election, then the most expensive in history, cost about $3.8 billion.

Democrats’ fundraising has driven up this year’s total, with blue House candidates rustling up more than $951 million and Senate candidates raising $513 million. Republicans candidates, in contrast, have raised $637 million in the House and $361 million in the Senate.

And Dems are meeting or exceeding their opponents’ fundraising even in competitive contests, the report found. Democrats in CNN’s 30 toss-up House races, for instance, have raked in a reported $166.8 million; $90.7 million went to their Republican opponents.

Women have helped fuel the Democrats’ fundraising, donating $308 million to Democrats versus $90 million to Republicans. And Democrat women vying for Senate seats can thank women for nearly half (48%) of their fundraising — in fact, the seven Senate candidates with the largest share of contributions from women are Democrat women. (That list leads with Kirsten Gillibrand of New York, followed by Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin.)

Small donors have also helped the Democratic fundraising edge: People giving less than $200 drove 16% of donations to Democratic House hopefuls, but just 8% of those to Republicans. Small individual donors fueled 27% of contributions to Senate Democrats, versus 13% to Republicans.

Casino mogul Sheldon Adelson and his doctor wife, Miriam Adelson, led the megadonor pack in the 2018 races, giving upwards of $113 million to Republican candidates. Billionaire philanthropist Tom Steyer and his wife, Kat Taylor, ranked second with their donations to Democrats totaling nearly $51 million. Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg, who like Steyer is rumored to be mulling a 2020 presidential run, also gave tens of millions of dollars to Democrats.

“Whether you’re looking at donations from women, large donors, small donors, dark money groups, parties, or unions, the Democrats are seeing incredible success in fundraising this cycle,” Center for Responsive Politics research director Sarah Bryner said. “Whether that money will translate into success on November 6th is an open question, given that money – while essential – is by no means the only factor governing electoral outcomes.”

