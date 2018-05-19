Women are asking plastic surgeons to give their faces that that Meghan Markle sparkle. (Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Running up to the royal wedding, the ‘Meghan Markle effect’ is ruling plastic surgery, particularly non-surgical nose jobs using injectable fillers.

Meghan Markle’s nose suits a lot of women.

Ever since the “Suits” star became Prince Harry’s fiancee, plastic surgeons have seen a parade of patients looking to give their faces the royal treatment running up to the lavish wedding at Windsor’s St. George’s Chapel on Saturday.

Dr. Philip J. Miller, a Manhattan-based plastic surgeon specializing in rhinoplasties, told Moneyish that he started getting twice as many requests for Markle’s distinctive nose.

“It’s pretty crazy – people have come asking me for her nose six times in the past week at least,” he said. “But when you have a pretty woman who is thrust into the limelight, she becomes an instant fashion icon. It’s happened with the Kardashians (Kim’s curves and Kylie’s lips), and before that it was Paris Hilton, Cindy Crawford and Marilyn Monroe.”

Dr. Rian Maercks, a plastic surgeon practicing in New York and Florida, told Moneyish that patients have been asking for Markle’s nose and her lips. “A lot of women are looking at her and thinking, ‘How can I be like this cute woman and get my own Prince Charming?’” he said.

He explained that Markle has got ‘aesthetic facial balance’ where her eyes, cheeks, nose and lips are in perfect proportion. “Particularly her nose, which has this tight, small tip with extreme definition that people are into, and nice, supple lips that fit her face while being very natural-looking,” he said. “And we can give this natural look with minimally invasive techniques using filler products.”

Injectables can contour cheekbones and jawlines, reshape noses and smooth away fine lines around the eyes and mouth for $600 to $5,000, depending on how much work is being done, with annual touch-ups running the same. Compare that to a full nose job under anesthesia, which can cost $10,000 to $15,000.

So it doesn’t have to cost a king’s ransom – or weeks of recovery – to get a Markle makeover.

That was the deciding factor for Meghan, who declined to give her last name. She told Moneyish that she’s never liked her button nose, but wasn’t able to put her finger on what she wanted instead.

Then the latest royal engagement blew up the internet. “So after seeing the news come out, and every single channel showing [Markle’s] profile looking at Harry, her nose just had a real swoop, and the look that I had always wanted,” Meghan told Moneyish. “She doesn’t look like a typical celebrity. She’s just so carefree, and appears to be low maintenance and glowing, and that just really appealed to me.”

Meghan paid $2,000 for Dr. Maercks, to give her a liquid rhinoplasty, which uses injectable fillers like Restylane, Perlane, and Juvederm to reshape the nose in half an hour, versus the traditional surgical rhinoplasty that involves reshaping the inner bone and cartilage while the patient is under anesthesia, takes weeks to recover and can cost between $10,000 and $15,000. Meghan was able to go right back to work after the 30-minute procedure with just a little redness and swelling around her tweaked beak.

“I love it. I never liked my profile before, and now I feel much more confident, and it has a more girly, feminine look, and a more defined tip,” she said. She’ll have to go back every year for more $2,000 injections to touch it up, but prefers that to the “permanence of a full nose job,” she said.

Injectable nose jobs have been growing in popularity, with cosmetic surgery site RealSelf reporting that half a million browsers looked up “non-surgical nose jobs” in 2016, a 50% increase from the year before, with three-fourths of this non-surgical nose job traffic coming from 18 to 34-year-olds. Meanwhile, the number of rhinoplasties being done has dropped 43% in the past 16 years, according to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, with 223,018 being performed in 2016 compared to 389,155 in 2000.

The liquid nose job comes with risks, however. “You can have some skin loss or blindness if it’s injected in the wrong place, so you need to go to a board certified plastic surgeon, and someone who is experienced doing this,” said Dr. Maercks.

But in the right hands, injectables can give you Markle’s regal glow and nose. “She has a distinctive, youthful appearance with full cheeks, and she’s expressive – she was an actress, after all – so we want to do this with Botox very cautiously and judiciously; a spritz rather than a blast,” Dr. Stafford Broumand at 740 Park Plastic Surgery told Moneyish.

A 25-year-old Long Island woman who is scheduling a liquid nose job with Dr. Broumand to get Markle’s look told Moneyish that the royal bride-to-be is “just absolutely stunning. She has such a fresh, rejuvenated look about her – her heart-shaped face, her nose is great, her cheeks are perfect.”

She’d already been seeing Dr. Broumand for Botox and Voluma to contour her face to be more heart-shaped, and Markle’s engagement photos convinced her to give the liquid nose job a shot to straighten her slightly crooked nose.

“I can get it done in one visit, the cost is much less, and I’m looking for a more subtle change that won’t be too obvious,” she said.

The booming Markle effect is also benefiting from perfect timing. “This is a very busy time of year anyway, particularly for the age population who would come in identifying with her and saying that’s what I want – women 18 to 25, and women in their younger 30s,” said Dr. Miller, noting this is when young women are coming home from the holidays between college semesters, or workers have some downtime to rest and recover around the holidays.

‘Tis the season to treat yourself like a princess. Or a potential duchess.

“I don’t want to look just like her, but I love the look she has,” said Dr. Broumand’s satisfied customer. “This is more of a holiday gift to myself.”

This article was originally published in December 2017.

