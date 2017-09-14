PBteen has launched an official Harry Potter home collection.

“Harry Potter” fans can finally get their hands on official Hogwarts’ pennants, blankets, throw pillows and more with PBteens’ enchanting new line of exclusive home goods with Warner Bros.

The whimsical “Harry Potter Collection” revealed on Thursday organizes many of its more than 100 pieces by Hogwarts House colors (gold and scarlet for Gryffindor, yellow and black for Hufflepuff, blue and bronze for Ravenclaw, or green and silver for Slytherin), so you can follow in Harry, Ron and Hermione’s fashionable footsteps by bagging a Gryffindor backpack ($79.50), striped knit Gryffindor throws ($69) and decorative pillows with the house crest ($39.50), and even a golden snitch clock ($49).

You can also get a gilded birdcage like the one Potter’s owl Hedwig used ($99), and there’s a Hedwig lamp as well ($179).

Or there’s also decorative pillows with famous quotes from the beloved books, such as “I solemnly swear that I’m up to no good” ($49.50) and “Expecto patronum” for $39.50.

And you can dream of getting a Hogwarts acceptance letter by sleeping in the magical bedding collection, which includes striped shams starting at $28.50 and sheet sets starting at $32.50. Or you can get fancy with a $249 velvet quilt, a $129 gold glitter canopy and matching tulle bedskirt ($149 to $229),

And you won’t necessarily have to rob Gringott’s Wizarding Bank to stock up, since pieces start at just $24 for house pennants, and run up to $399 for a “Mirror of Erised” jewelry wall cabinet.

“We are thrilled to debut a home décor collection inspired by the magical world of Harry Potter” says Jennifer Kellor, President, PBteen. “The Harry Potter Collection for PBteen allows fans of all ages to bring the beloved series into their homes.”

It’s not surprising that PBteen is trying to capture some of this “Harry Potter” magic. The seven books (which sold close to half a billion copies), eight films (which made $7.7 billion) and live stage production sequel “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” (which is coming to Broadway) has apparated $95 million for creator J.K. Rowling last year alone (and put her net worth at $650 million), making her the highest-paid author in the world.

And the six-bedroom childhood home in Suffolk, England house used as Harry Potter’s childhood Godric’s Hollow home in the movies went on sale last month for $1.3 million.

To see the full collection and start waving your wand – er, credit card – visit www.pbteen.com/HarryPotter.

