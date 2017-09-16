The world’s largest donut joins other jumbo foods like pizza, bagels and hot dogs.

Bigger isn’t always better.

Restaurants, hotels, bakeries and other food businesses are dishing out supersized offerings to lure snap-happy, social media-obsessed millennials into their establishments. The latest is the gluttonous 10-pound donut at the JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort & Spa. As part of the tongue-in-cheek “DoNut Disturb” hotel package, which starts at $219 per night, guests who use the promo code ZJ8 when booking a room receive a giant donut covered in sweet cream frosting and sprinkles made by the property’s pastry chef Dominique Valenzuela – in addition to a round of milkshakes and a $50 per night resort credit. And of course the colossal confection has its own well-deserved hashtag, #JWsugarhigh.

The hotel’s executive chef, Peter Smith, tells Moneyish, “The team wanted to create something that reflected the kitchen’s creativity and imagination in a way that was both visually stunning but also delicious. Room service doesn’t need to be Caesar salad and turkey club sandwiches — it can be fun, messy and over-the-top.”

If you’re counting calories – you might want to steer clear of the staggering sweet because it has about 28,000 calories and that’s before you choke it down with a nice cold shake. But the nutritional value of the dessert doesn’t seem to be stopping people from devouring it. “The team has been receiving queries to create the donut solo, aside from the package,” says Smith.

Here are four more of the world’s biggest foods:

BURGER

Mallie’s Sports Grill & Bar, Michigan

The Southgate, Michigan eatery serves a burger so big it’s in the Guinness World Records. At three-feet tall, five-feet wide, and weighing almost two thousand pounds, the burger is cooked for hours in a special shipping container converted into an outdoor oven. Topped with a 250-pound bun, and 300 pounds of cheese, tomatoes and lettuce, the gargantuan order costs a hefty $8,000, has more than two million calories and requires three days advance notice to order.

PIZZA

Big Mama’s & Papa’s Pizzeria, Los Angeles

Made famous when Ellen DeGeneres ordered pies at the 2014 Academy Awards, Big Mama’s Giant Sicilian pizza, which measures 20 square feet is the largest delivered pizza in the world. The mammoth Italian delicacy weighs about 50 pounds, costs upwards of a couple hundred dollars and contains about 60,000 calories.

BAGEL

O’Bagel, New Jersey

If a doughy treat is your jam, sink your teeth into O’Bagel’s “Jumbo Bagel”, a 30-pound bacon, egg and cheese delight. Compared to the size of a car tire, the hand-rolled, boiled and baked bagel is topped with 30 scrambled eggs and is actually meant to feed up to 30 people and contains about 15,000 calories in total.

HOT DOG

Big Hot Dog, Chicago

This might even be a bit ambitious for hot dog eating champ Joey Chestnut. Dubbed the world’s largest hot dog, this 7-pound, 16” 100% beef and pork frank equals about 40 servings and 8,000 calories. For $170 plus shipping, the Guinness World Record-holding Chicago dog kit comes with a big bun, ketchup, mustard and relish.

