Rose Leslie (right) with fiancé Kit Harrington (Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

The ancestral seat of Rose Leslie, who also starred in ‘Downton Abbey,’ is listed on AirBnB

You can now live like a lady of manor born—at least for a weekend.

Before she played a chamber maid on “Downton Abbey” and Ygritte on “Game of Thrones”, Rose Leslie was born in real life to an aristocratic family. The 30-year-old Scottish redhead, whose father is the Chieftain of Clan Leslie (which really sounds like a “GoT” title), is actually named Rose Eleanor Arbuthnot-Leslie. And her family’s 15th century ancestral castle is now on AirBnB for $829 a night.

The seven bedroom and seven bathroom Lickleyhead Castle sits near Auchleven, a small town that’s about 140 miles northeast of Edinburgh. And the short-term vacation rental listing makes it sound very much like a regal medieval lair. Lickleyhead Castle apparently comes with a Great Hall—good for re-enacting GoT scenes?—that’s equipped with a period fireplace. There’s a separate dining room that sits up to 16 guests, while some of the bedrooms are situated in cozy turrets, though those were probably used to house the servants back in the day.

Also read: Stay in President Trump’s childhood home for $725 a night — or check out these 5 other celeb pads on Airbnb

Of course, Lickleyhead is not without modern touches. The sitting room comes with wainscoting, an open fireplace and a large television that plays soccer and rugby games. If you do decide to venture out of its confines, other attractions within 30 miles include Mither Tap, a hill with a fort that dates back to the Bronze Age; numerous golf courses; and even beaches. The castle can also accommodate one guest dog.

Reviews of the castle by past guests have been warm, with Candy the caretaker being the recipient of an AirBnB superhost medal. “What an awesome place, hostess and resulting experience,” one recent guest wrote. “All who joined us couldn’t speak more highly of this whole experience and we all hope to return.”

No word yet though as to if Leslie will be getting married to fellow “GoT” star Kit Harrington at her family home.

© 2017 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All Rights Reserved