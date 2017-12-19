(PrivateFly courtesy of Gulfstream)

Dom Perignon and caviar aren’t even close to good enough.

They’ve got some high-flying requests.

Renting a private jet, even for a few hours, can easily cost you upwards of $25,000. Indeed, costs often range from about $1,200 an hour to $9,000 an hour or more, depending on the size of the plane — and sometimes even more during peak times like the holidays.

And some private jet fliers spend even more. Alerion Aviation told Moneyish that its most expensive flights cost over $1 million for 1-2 days, with different stops — Hong Kong, Saudi Arabia, London, New York and Los Angeles — around the world.

Of course, those high costs come with many perks. There are the obvious ones — no security lines or crowds, flexible flight times, comfy seats with miles of legroom — and those that you might not think of. These include the ability to pick whatever cuisine and beverages you want onboard, the interior and type of jet you’d like to fly on, and getting to have your pet sit in her own plush seat right beside you.

But for some fancy fliers, even those perks aren’t enough. Alerion Aviation shared some of the holiday requests they’ve gotten from clients with Moneyish — and it’s clear from those that bubbly and Christmas cookies just aren’t gonna cut it. Here are five of the more high-maintenance holiday requests that Alerion Aviation shared with Moneyish:

It must look like the plane is being pulled by a sleigh and live reindeer. A couple wanted their children to think the plane was taking them to visit Santa, so they had the company put real reindeer and a sleigh in front of the plane, as if it were pulling the plane. When they got on/closed the door, the team pulled that away and took off. Live entertainment, including a pseudo-Rockettes’ show. One client wanted a Rockettes-style show midair, complete with dancers, trying to do their kicks in a tiny space; another asked that the flight attendants sing Christmas carols throughout the flight. The tarmac must look like a Christmas winter wonderland. A number of clients have requested that not only shall the interior be decked out with holiday decor, the tarmac must as well. One client requested a Christmas tree on the tarmac for when they boarded and when they landed. Another wanted fake snow and a green and red carpet instead of a red carpet. Matching holiday outfits for the whole family. One family requested that the company provide matching, personalized holiday jumpsuits for the whole family to wear while they were flying the friendly skies. Pilot must dress up as Santa. One family told the kids they were riding on Santa’s sleigh, so they required the pilot to dress up like Santa. Other holiday requests include mistletoe on each doorway of the plane, presents under a tree onboard, goggles so flyers could pop champagne onboard safely and a menorah lighting onboard.

