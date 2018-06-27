Thousands of companies are currently hiring for registered nurses, software developers and retail sales supervisors

You might want to quit your day job to pursue these growing careers.

According to the latest jobs reports from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), more than 1 million jobs have been added to the labor market this year. In the month of May alone, 223,000 jobs were added, compared to just 145,000 during the same period in 2017 thanks to a strong construction forecast for 2018 which is spurring a swell of job creation and manufacturing gains.

Registered nurses and software developers are among the hottest jobs on Monster.com, according to the job site’s mid-year report released Wednesday, which listed the open positions that have been posted most frequently this year.

“For college graduates with applicable skills and interests in areas such as retail, technology and healthcare, there is room to explore new options,” Penny Queller, SVP and GM of Enterprise Talent Solutions at Monster, told Moneyish. “If employees are unhappy in their current roles, they should feel reassured that there are openings to be filled, and they can potentially find better benefits and a more suitable culture in a new job.” And these professions include for those without college degrees, as well.

The nursing boom comes as the aging of the Boomer population and significant growth in medical spending has resulted in more healthcare jobs, like personal care aides, than ever before, as The Atlantic reported earlier this year. And our tech-obsessed society is always looking for people who code, which is why Glassdoor’s list of the 50 best jobs in America included 20 tech jobs, up from 14 the previous year.

ALSO READ: THESE ARE THE FASTEST GROWING JOBS IN EVERY STATE

With unemployment rates down to 3.8% and the number of unemployed Americans down to 6.1 million, Monster’s report also highlights the top places you’re most likely to find a job this year. New York City takes first place, followed by Los Angeles, Washington, D.C., Dallas, Chicago and Boston, based on data provided by insights and technology company CEB. Since announcing the $1.5 billion New York Works program aimed at creating 100,000 jobs paying $50,000 or more over the next 10 years, Mayor Bill de Blasio is at the helm of a city with a historically low unemployment rate. The second place city, Los Angeles added more than 30,000 jobs between April and May of this year, with the leisure and hospitality industry adding 7,900 gigs, professional and business services accounting for 2,500 and the information sector, which includes tech, adding 2,200 jobs to the L.A. market.

ALSO READ: THESE ARE THE 25 BEST CITIES FOR JOB HUNTERS

So exactly what skills will help you nab a new gig? Los Angeles-based human resources specialist Anna Liem told Moneyish, “EQ (emotional intelligence) is by far the most important skill. Employees you can talk to and connect with are seen as having an intangible ‘it’ factor that will suit them regardless of what field they’re in. If you can pair this with the ability to communicate well, both orally and in writing, you have almost the perfect employee.”

Monster shares the sentiment, and suggests brushing up on “soft skills” like people skills, social skills and character traits to increase your chances of getting hired. “It takes a wide variety of talent and skills to keep our economy moving,” said Queller. Among the top skills mentioned in job listings, they recommend having excellent oral and written communication, being detail oriented and having integrity. For millennials, Liem said, “There’s a stigma against millennials and the generational gap, so employers want to see that they the ability to manage up and have a sense of maturity and can follow ‘old school’ rules and formalities like sending a thank you note, wearing a suit and taking your hat off.

And although summertime can typically be a slower season to lock down employment, Queller said, “Don’t let the time of year deter you. Be patient and be persistent — if the process doesn’t move as fast as you’d like for one job, know there are a lot of others out there and you should keep your options open.”

These are the most frequently posted opportunities according to Monster:

Registered nurses

The healthcare industry is the largest job-creating sector in the United States, and the BLS expects to see 15% growth for registered nurses through 2026, largely due to the aging Baby Boomer population. Therefore, Monster has thousands of listings for nursing careers, but one thing to keep in mind — in order to become an RN, a diploma from a specific nursing program, an associate degree in nursing or a bachelor’s degree in nursing are required, along with proper training and licensing. Once you’re in the field, you can make $70,000 on average annually.

Software developers

Most software developer jobs require a bachelor’s degree in computer science, or software or computer engineering, but that pays off with the annual mean salary for systems software developers hitting $106,050. The BLS expects employment in the software industry to grow by 22% in the coming years.

Supervisors of retail sales workers

The national salary average for a retail sales supervisor is $47,832 according to Glassdoor, which is based on more than 1,500 anonymous salaries submitted by employees with that title. At Verizon, the average retail supervisor makes $44,823, and at Sony Electronics, the average supervisor makes $61,200. Monster currently lists more than 1,000 retail supervisor positions at companies like Ulta Beauty, Honeywell and Perry Ellis International Inc, most of which don’t require a formal degree.

Customer service representatives

With a wide range of industries and companies seeking customer service representatives, such as Albertsons, Massage Envy, Cracker Barrel, Verizon, Altec Industries and ADT Security, most opportunities in this sector don’t require any advanced education, and they pay an average of $36,859 annually, according to Glassdoor.

Heavy and tractor-trailer truck drivers

Transportation and warehousing added 19,000 jobs last month and 156,000 over the last year. Glassdoor reports that the average salary for Hertz truck drivers is $63,237; UPS truck drivers average $62,072 and United Rentals drivers make roughly $54,174. And the only qualifying document you usually need to score this job is a valid driver’s license.

Computer user support specialists

These specialists provide technical assistance to computer users by answering questions or resolving computer problems for clients in person, via telephone or electronically, according to career site My Next Move. Payscale reports that the average pay for this job is $42,735 per year, with people moving on to other positions after 20 years in the field.

Sales representatives

There are generally no formal education requirements to be a sales representative, though Monster suggests that a high school diploma helps. A love of travel is also helpful, because sales representatives typically travel from place to place. Salaries vary greatly, from $23,000 per year to $80,000 per year.

Maintenance and repair workers

The BLS describes maintenance and repair workers as those who fix and maintain machines, mechanical equipment and buildings. Painting, repairing flooring and working on plumbing, electrical and HVAC units generally fall under one’s responsibilities in these positions, where the median annual pay in 2017 was $37,670.

Retail salespersons

In May, the retail trade added 31,000 jobs. Payscale reports that the average salary for a salesperson is $42,153 per year and that skills associated with high pay for this job are field sales, technical sales and customer relationship management — none of which require a formal education.

Network and computer systems administrators

The demand for information technology workers is high and continued growth is predicted as companies invest in newer, faster technology and mobile networks, according to the BLS. The median annual wage for jobs like these is $81,100 and often requires a bachelor’s degree in computer or information science.

© 2018 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All Rights Reserved