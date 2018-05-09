There's a number of entry-level WFH jobs. (izusek/iStock)

The Class of 2018 can apply for entry-level remote work as English teachers, service support specialists, auditor trainees and more.

Your first job out of college could be done from your couch.

A quarter of students told FlexJobs that they would take a pay cut in exchange for flexible work options, and that work-life balance is more important to most of them (75%) than salary (71%). So the job site searched its listings for entry-level remote jobs hiring now, and found 12 gigs that let you work from home full or part-time, or that offer flexible scheduling and freelancing.

ALSO READ: Six lucky New Yorkers can spend a week working remotely from Hawaii for free

“There’s a big misconception that to get a remote job, you have to have years of experience in a traditional setting before they’ll let you work from home, and that’s not the case anymore,” Brie Reynolds, FlexJobs’ senior career specialist, told Moneyish. “We’re seeing more remote positions, and more employers open to letting people at all career levels work from home.”

That’s good news for the Class of 2018, which has plenty of reasons to be freaked out about finding work this year. Employers plan to hire 1.3% fewer graduates than they did last year, according to the National Association of Colleges and Employers (NACE). And still, a new Monster.com report finds that more than a third of this year’s grads are late to the employment party, either just starting their job hunt (19.5%) or waiting until after finals (13.6%) or the end of the summer (3.4%) to look for work.

ALSO READ: Here are 15 of the most surprising work-from-home jobs hiring now

But keep in mind that “entry level” doesn’t mean “zero experience.” “Many of these positions require one or two years of experience, but that experience could be made up of internships, part-time jobs and even volunteer experience, if applicable and related to what the job is,” Reynolds said.

In fact, long-term projects that you had to complete in some of your classes can qualify as work experience, since they demonstrate your ability to plan ahead, stay on task and, actually, work remotely. “Employers what to see that you have previous remote work experience,” she added, so that know you have the self-discipline to produce on your own.

“And Millennials and Gen Z especially have grown up doing so much independent work. They didn’t go to the library; they did their homework in their rooms, because they are comfortable with technology,” she added. “They understand how to work remotely already, and so it makes sense for them to look for work that mirrors the experience they already have.

Stop procrastinating, and see whether these gigs would be a good fit.

1. Digital Marketing Account Associate

Median salary: $44,972

Support account managers and coordinators within online advertising campaigns, working with four to six accounts to study and master best practices for SEM (search engine marketing). Telecommuting is an option.

2. English Teacher

Median pay: $19.43 an hour

A BA or higher is desired for this part-time, all telecommuting position, along with TEFL/CELTA teaching certificates or equivalent. Facilitate teaching activities for English students. Six-month initial contract with a flexible schedule.

3. In-Field Quantitative Market Researcher

Median salary: $52,226

This flexible, remote role for an entry-level market researcher requires a college degree, strong communication/organization skills, and the ability to work independently. Must be available to work evenings/weekends.

4. Linguist

Median salary: $64,085

This contract gig for those with native fluency in Sylheti, plus strong English language skills, requires writing, editing, phonology, testing, evaluating and documenting. Must have a bachelors degree, and can telecommute as needed.

5. Premium Auditor Trainee

Median salary: $54,678

This full-time job will mix working from home with traveling to businesses to review the payroll and sales information for expired insurance policies. Must have strong computer and keyboarding skills and a valid driver’s license.

6. Primary Care Representative

Median pay: $13.45 an hour

This requires a bachelor’s degree and one to three years of sales experience, which you could have picked up during summer jobs. You’ll ensure customers are provided with nutrition samples and materials, and educated on how to use them. The one-year contract position is telecommute-based, with travel required.

7. Recruitment Specialist

Median salary: $43,440

A degree is preferred, plus one to three years experience hiring recruits. You’ll find candidates through various means, research new opportunities for networking and recruiting, conduct reference checks and schedule interviews. Part-time with a telecommuting option.

8. Service Support Specialist

Median salary: $48,848

An associates degree and “some” biomedical industry experience is needed for this full-time job that offers some remote work and travel. You’ll instruct customers in the operation, use and maintenance of the system, and serve as a company liaison.

9. ServiceNow Developer

Median salary: $58,172

The ServiceNow service management software company needs developers to design, develop and test enterprise solutions. You’ll work from home 50% of the time, and will collaborate with business analysts to improve the user experience.

10. Software Quality Engineer

Median salary: $78,567

Software engineers with a bachelors degree and one year of industry experience, and experience with performance testing tools, can apply for this temporary full-time job. You’ll join in testing software products and reviewing quality assurance plans.

11. Trauma Registrar

Median pay: $17.45 an hour

Wyoming nursing students with an associates degree in nursing and licensed by Wyoming Board of Nursing can earn $25.79 an hour to help with collecting and verifying the data of admitted trauma patients. You’ll compile statistics, prepare reports and participate in monthly education and trauma activities. This is a part-time job with a remote option.

12. Vaccination Program Specialist

Median salary: $49,237

Grads with a bachelors degree and one year of safety management work can consider this remote, full-time job with a vaccination program. You will prepare monthly compliance reports; identify, analyze and trend exposures; help with coordinating, planning and management; etc.

Remote, full-time job. Needs a bachelor’s degree and one-year safety management work

And read here for more tips on getting WFH gigs without having much experience.

© 2018 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All Rights Reserved