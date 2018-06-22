Cruise bartenders, geologists and yacht captains are some of the professions that pay well and let you travel

These are the kind of power trips you want to take.

Traveling for business might be different than traveling for pleasure, but for those who enjoy exploring new cities, climates, cultures and cuisine, sitting on a plane sure beats sitting behind a desk. So If you like to travel, and tend to blitz through vacation days, it might be time to find a new job.

According to a new Indeed report, there are more than a dozen gigs that not only require you to travel, but pay you handsomely to globetrot. As outlined in The Atlantic, research shows that traveling or living in another country can make a person more creative by altering the brain through exposure to new sounds, smells, language, tastes and more. So, taking on a role that requires travel may actually be more of a perk than a hindrance.

Paul Wolfe, SVP of HR at Indeed, told Moneyish, “Jobs that require frequent travel to a number of different places give job seekers the opportunity to see a number of new cities that they might not have visited otherwise.” The downside? Wolfe said, “Missing out on things at home, like family, friends or events, and adjusting to new locations and time zones and sleep patterns.”

But if you think the pros of traveling outweigh the cons, and you’re determined to land a position that requires travel, Wolfe suggests being realistic about how much time you can commit to traveling before jumping into an exciting new role.

“Get a very clear answer from the employer on how much travel is required or expected. If you’re in the interview process for a job that requires a significant amount of travel, and that is not your top priority, it’s important to evaluate the opportunity as a whole. Look at all aspects of the job offer, including benefits, work/life balance, advancement opportunities and salary, in addition to the travel expectations,” Wolfe said.

Another upside to Indeed’s newly published list of top jobs that require travel is that none of them require a college degree. A bachelor’s or associate’s degree is preferred for roles like that of a flight attendant, airline pilot or yacht captain, however. Additionally, pilots and yacht captains require unique training and thousands of hours practicing their craft before becoming professionally licensed.

And for those who can’t commit to permanent, long-term roles, there are plenty of project-based and contract-based jobs that include travel. And, even once the travel portion of your career comes to an end, a survey by HRZone revealed that 80% of respondents said that traveling for work helped broaden their worldview, and 52% say they would consider moving abroad as a result of positive experiences they’ve had overseas.

These 12 jobs will have you packing your bags:

Senior Consultant

With this job, you’ll earn a base salary of roughly $92,113 annually and spend up to 80% of your time traveling for business. Job responsibilities can include conducting analysis/audits of organizational structures, tracking measurement of performance improvements, preparing and executing workshops (including training and coaching) and preparing and presenting regular status reports.

Cruise Bartender

Sail the seas and earn $83,916 while mixing drinks, mingling and making new friends around the world. Working on a ship means you’re traveling 100% of the time — but for someone who wants to see new places and doesn’t have a college degree, this could be a dream job.

Truck Driver

It might not sound too glamorous, but if you’re content on the road and you like listening to the radio, truck drivers can make $78,200 annually in exchange for being on-the-go 24/7.

Geologist

If you want the option to travel anywhere from one to five days per month, and you’ve got a keen interest in the Earth, this gig pays $69,497 and affords you plenty of time to be outside and breathe fresh air.

Airline Pilot

Spend your days (and nights) flying the friendly skies as an airline pilot, where you’ll have the opportunity to travel across the globe while making an annual salary of $68,491.

Retail Buyer

Working in retail doesn’t have to mean you’re stuck behind a register day after day. Retail buyers travel a minimum of 10% of the time, and earn approximately $55,000 per year.

Yacht Captain

If owning your own yacht isn’t in the cards, the next best thing is being paid to sail someone else’s. With 100% of your time devoted to being on the water, yacht captains rake in $50,620 per year, and they get to visit some of the most beautiful places on Earth.

Trade Show/Event Manager

If you’re a people-person, planning events and managing large trade shows requires communication and extensive travel up to 75% of the time. Another upside? You can expect your yearly salary to reach $48,151.

Recruiter

Helping companies find their employees requires someone with excellent communication and organizational skills. With a salary of $47,252 per year and up to 50% travel time, once you lock in your role as a recruiter, you can start finding employment for others.

Travel Nurse

This contract-based job runs for periods of 13 weeks at a time and pays $1,380 per week. Becoming a nurse can take two to four years, according to TravelNursing.org, but once equipped with the proper credentials, you can work pretty much anywhere!

Flight Attendant

Flying the friendly skies as a flight attendant is another great way to see the world. Though the travel schedule may be intense, accommodations are paid for in addition to earning $32,000 per year.

ESL Teacher

If you’re bilingual, teaching English is a great way to travel for three to six months at a time while earning an hourly wage of $21.40.

