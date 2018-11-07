(iStock/AlexLMX)

Moneyish spoke with activists and other experts ahead of Transgender Awareness Week.

Trans rights are human rights — especially at work.

Dozens of companies, including Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Google, PepsiCo and Uber, took a recent stand in solidarity with people who identify as transgender, gender non-binary or intersex. Their statement, issued weeks after the New York Times reported the Trump administration was weighing a rollback of protections for transgender people, rebuked “any administrative and legislative efforts to erase transgender protections through reinterpretation of existing laws and regulations.”

“Transgender people are our beloved family members and friends, and our valued team members. What harms transgender people harms our companies,” their message concluded. “We call for respect and transparency in policy-making, and for equality under the law for transgender people.”

The transgender unemployment rate is about 15%, according to a 2015 report by the National Center for Transgender Equality, or three times the overall unemployment rate at the time. Three in 10 survey respondents who’d had a job in the past year said they had been terminated, denied a promotion or endured some other type of workplace mistreatment related to their gender identity or expression; meanwhile, 77% reported taking steps like delaying or hiding their gender transition or quitting to avoid workplace mistreatment.

“At the end of the day, trans people want to be respected and treated the same as anybody else. It’s not about special treatment or anything like that,” said Jerame Davis, executive director of the AFL-CIO constituency group Pride at Work, which represents LGBTQ working people. “But there are things that we can definitely do that maybe we don’t think of.”

Also read: Five brave LGBTQ teachers tell Moneyish how they came out to their students

Ahead of next week’s Transgender Awareness Week, Moneyish spoke with experts to run down 12 simple ways workplaces can be more inclusive of transgender employees. (For an exhaustive guide, check out the Human Rights Campaign’s 85-page employer toolkit.) Here’s what folks said:

Move toward gender neutrality, especially with respect to any employee dress code. The HRC recommends avoiding gender stereotypes in the dress code, and enforcing it consistently. If an employer’s uniforms must have a “male” and “female” version, the company should let workers dress according to their gender identity. Take flight attendants, for example, who’ve traditionally had gendered uniforms. “Some of our members have worked to get … at least a gender-neutral option included in the uniforms that are approved, but also to make sure that anybody can wear either gender’s uniform,” Davis said.

Lily Zheng, a diversity and inclusion consultant and trans woman, advised expanding the borders of boxes you’ve put men and women into. “Examine your gendered assumptions about all of your employees in the workplace, not just those that are trans, and create a workplace where people of all genders can express their identities and gender expressions authentically,” she told Moneyish. “Relax dress code policies; relax assumptions about how people of certain genders are supposed to act.”

Zheng also suggested changing binary language (“men and women”) to inclusive language (“people of all genders”). Kate Bischoff, an employment lawyer and human resources consultant, recommended writing policies and handbooks in second person (e.g., “If you believe you’re being harassed…”) to make them “clearer and more personable and less likely to include gendered language.”

Model a safe, inclusive environment at work, starting with how you talk about transgender people. “I always assume that there is a trans person in the room, even if I don’t know of one,” Zheng said. “I try to ask myself if all of my interactions are making the space that I’m in a safer place to come out as trans, if the person feels like they need to.” Avoid misgendering (e.g., calling Caitlyn Jenner “Bruce”) and make sure any conversation involving transgender people stays respectful, Davis said.

Also read: Why so many LGBTQ employees are still closeted at work

As the supervisor of an employee who is transitioning, start by listening, said Ian Anderson, the legal services coordinator for the Transgender Law Center. Express your willingness to brainstorm ways you can support them — that might mean helping them come out to a small number of coworkers as necessary, or communicating the information to others on their behalf with their permission — and make sure they’re aware of their rights in your individual workplace and in the relevant city or state, he added. Be supportive and follow the person’s lead.

Confidentiality is key, added Jeremy Wallace, a transgender speaker and author of “Taking the Scenic Route to Manhood.” Supervisors should have these discussions in a private place where the transgender employee can speak freely, he said, and take care not to disclose any feelings, medical decisions or other private details they haven’t authorized you to share with other people. “Only talk about things that you truly do know and were given permission to say,” Wallace said.

And lead with empathy, stressed Bischoff. “I can’t imagine how difficult it would be to upend your life with your family and your friends and your coworkers,” she said. “This is not easy for anyone.” An estimated 1.4 million U.S. adults identify as transgender, according to a 2016 analysis of CDC data; 12% of millennials identify as either transgender or gender non-conforming, a 2017 GLAAD survey found. Meanwhile, 46% of LGBTQ workers say they remain closeted at work.

Don’t make transgender people educate you. While the intent behind your curiosity might be positive, Zheng said, accept that it’s not the responsibility of visibly transgender people to answer your questions about all things transgender. Instead, respect people’s time and privacy.

And if you’re seeking to hire a transgender person whose role will include some diversity and inclusion consulting to make your company more trans-inclusive, disclose that up front in the job description and note that the employee will be compensated accordingly, Zheng said. Doing so establishes a token of trust, she said, instead of bombarding a new hire with requests to do extra labor for no added compensation.

Also read: 44% of LGBT people feel bullied at work — here are some of their stories

Let workers use gender-segregated restrooms that correspond to their gender identity, the HRC recommends. Additional options may include single-occupancy bathrooms that are gender-neutral, according to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration. “Anything that can help to create less anxiety for trans people when they go to the bathroom is going to help significantly with improving the conditions in the workplace from a trans person’s perspective,” Davis said.

Walgreens, for example, announced this year after a customer alleged discrimination that it would allow individuals to use the bathroom that aligns with their gender identity. And Yelp data published in September 2017 revealed that more than 160,000 U.S. businesses, among them restaurants, spas and shops, had gender-neutral restrooms.

Respect privacy. Asking for a transgender coworker’s surgical status is effectively asking them to describe their genitals to you, Davis said — an obviously inappropriate request. “Somehow, when trans people become the topic of conversation, there’s this assumption that because we’re minorities or we’re exotic or we’re oddities that (we) should be expected to disclose personal information,” Zheng said. “We’re not circus attractions. We are variations on a human experience.” Don’t ask a transgender person anything you wouldn’t feel comfortable being asked yourself, she said.

Provide transgender-inclusive insurance coverage and remove any discriminatory health-care exclusions for treatments like surgery, counseling and hormone replacement therapy, the HRC says. The number of major U.S. employers in the HRC’s Corporate Equality Index with transgender-inclusive health care has risen from 49 in 2009 to an unprecedented 750 this year; companies offering at least one such plan include AT&T, LinkedIn, Google and Pfizer.

Include gender identity and expression in your company’s Equal Employment Opportunity statement. “If you advertise in your job description that you’re an equal opportunity employer … you make people feel like they’re walking into a workplace where they’re going to be respected and they’re going to be cared about,” Davis said. “Even if things aren’t perfect, you know that you’re going to have a receptive ear in management if an issue does come up.”

Also read: Why you should ask for someone’s pronouns — instead of just assuming

Recognize the worker’s preferred gender and name on directories, business cards and email address “to the greatest extent possible,” the HRC recommends, and establish ways to deal with discrepancies regarding legal documents. “When it comes to forms and documentation, I think a great question people can ask is, ‘What information do we really need?’” Anderson said. “We try to challenge assumptions that we have to defer to someone’s legal name in all circumstances.” EY, for example, covers documentation concerns and communication to clients and stakeholders in its toolkit for gender transition.

Involve a transgender person in decision-making around policies involving transgender staff. “It’s surprising to me how often employers will put together a committee to work on something like this,” Davis said, “and then they don’t include the people who would be affected by the policy.” That might mean enlisting outside expertise from an LGBTQ group like Pride at Work or the National Center for Transgender Equality.

Build transgender examples into respectful workplace or sexual harassment training and have employees work through them, Bischoff said. “Making it part of what we train people on, how we expect people to behave, is all really important to creating that inclusive community,” she said.

Introduce yourself with your own pronouns, a move Zheng calls “way less marginalizing than just pointedly asking people for their pronouns.” (For example: “Hi, I’m Maya — I use she/her pronouns.”) This indicates your own cultural awareness of pronouns and transgender issues, Davis said, and allows the other person to mirror your gesture.

© 2018 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All Rights Reserved