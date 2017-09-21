You can earn money by watching TV, going to parties and even waiting in line

You don’t need skills to get paid.

That’s what Singapore-based start up iQueue is banking on after launching a company that pays employees to wait in line for products and services so others looking to save time don’t have to.

The service offers professional “queueing packages” which start from $15 per hour, to a bulk-rate of $185 to wait around for 18 hours. The company even provides live photo and video updates every 15 minutes so you can see how much longer it’ll take to get say, the new iPhone 8, or perhaps an “it” pastry at a packed bakery. So far, the company’s most popular requests are concert tickets, sneakers, cell phone and food items.

iQueue is not national yet, but banking on laziness could be a genius move for your bank account. Make money from these apps that pay users for doing virtually nothing.

Surkus

Get paid to attend cool parties, hang out at restaurants and brush shoulders with celebrities.

Surkus, an app that tailors a business’ ideal demographic to events like comedy shows or parties, pays people between $5 and $100 per outing.

Here’s how it works: Users sign up for the app like they would create a dating profile – disclose their age, email, zip code and phone number – and upload a minimum of three photos of themselves. Instead of creating a sappy profile, you pick your event preferences by selecting categories like “Bar & Lounge;” “Day Parties” and even being a background or extra on a movie set. It also lets you pick your favorite music.

Once an event has been scheduled, the Surkus algorithm goes through users’ profiles with the business’ desired criteria in mind. For example, a gaming company might ask the app to find men and women ages 18 to 32 who love comic books and the company’s product. Once it tracks down potential attendees, users get sent “availability requests.”

Perk TV

Earn money for watching TV. This simple app gives users points for watching continuous ad videos. Your points will increase the longer you watch, which means you could technically leave the app running all day. Videos usually last up to two minutes, and you earn one to three points per video. 1,000 points equals $1. You can earn around 34 points in 10 minutes, which adds up to roughly $4.90 dollars per day or $147 per month.

Shopkick

Get rewards just by walking into a store. If you enter any of Shopkick’s partner stores, like Lowes or Toys R Us, you get rewards that can be redeemed for gift cards and other products.

Simply open up the app before entering the store. To found out which shops are offering walk-in rewards, open the app and tap “Find Kicks Waiting Nearby.” The app will send you to the right store or shopping center nearby. All you have to do is enter — no purchases necessary. 6,250 Kicks equals $25.

Ibotta

Save your receipts — this app pays you for scanning them from the grocery store. Each time you go to the supermarket, be sure to check the Ibotta app for cash back opportunities. After making a purchase, upload the receipt to get cash back within one week. Cash is only given for select products purchased.

Ibotta is linked with most of the major supermarket retailers, and you can make up to $20 in cash back each month.

Mobee

Get paid to undercover shop. Mobee pays people to mystery shop, take surveys and talk about your experience. Depending on your location, the app sends you a certain task that never requires a lot of time. 100 pints equals $1, and there’s no limit to the amount you can earn.

