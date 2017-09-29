Baristas are brewing better paychecks.

New data out today from Glassdoor reveals that the average barista makes $24,194 per year — a 5.7% increase from last year. “Over the past few months, baristas have had the second-fastest growing paychecks of all the job titles … That’s right, the folks who make your half-caff, grande, no whip mocha are in high demand and they are experiencing a rapid increase in base pay,” Glassdoor wrote in its report.

Baristas are in demand – and getting raises – because Americans are drinking, on average, at least $21 worth of coffee every week. As Moneyish previously reported, Americans drink an estimated $48 billion of coffee every year, and, around the world, coffee lovers are drinking 400 billion cups of the good stuff annually.

Some coffee chains pay better than others. At Peet’s Coffee, the average pay for baristas is $21,895 per year, according to Glassdoor, and base pay starts at $11 per hour. That’s better than Starbucks, where average total compensation is $19,921 per year and base salary is $10, per hour, Glassdoor notes. (Of course, Starbucks offers its employees plenty of perks, like full tuition reimbursement at a four-year online bachelor’s degree program, stock options, and more.)

ALSO READ: Here are the best and worst US cities for coffee fiends

Your pay as a barista also depends on where you live. Baristas in San Francisco, California, are earning the most — a median base pay of $29,371 per year, which is a 6.1% increase over their earnings last year.

Here are the 5 highest-paying cities for baristas.

City

 Median base pay

Year-over-year pay growth
1. San Francisco, California $29,371 +6.1%
2. Seattle, Washington $28,503 +5.7%
3. New York City $26,662 +5.6%
4. Boston, Massachusetts $26,552 +6.1%
5. Los Angeles, California $26,514 +5.8%

ALSO READ: Five ways coffee can improve your health, like slashing your risk of death by 64%

As far as the other cities on the list, all were places where baristas can earn at least $20,000 per year. These include Chicago, IL; Atlanta, GA; Philadelphia, PA; Washington, D.C.; and Houston, TX, which was the lowest-ranked city on the list. There, baristas are bagging an average of $21,996 per year.

The average salaries of baristas in the ten top cities range from the low to high $20,000’s, but are reflected in those cities’ average living costs. For instance, in San Francisco, where baristas earn the most, the average rental cost for a 900 square foot apartment is an expensive $3,595; versus in Houston, where similar housing costs just $1,231 per month. These dramatic disparities could help explain why baristas are earning such variable incomes in different parts of the nation.

© 2017 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All Rights Reserved