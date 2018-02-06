(iStockPhoto)

How to get paid decently to sit on your couch

You’ll feel right at home with these jobs.

The number of workers who work from home is on the rise: 43% of workers say they worked remotely at least some of the time in 2016, up four percentage points from 2012, according to 2017 data from Gallup. And of those who say they work from home, nearly one in three (31%) do it 80-100% of the time.

Of course, many of those who work from home have high-level or unique jobs that would be hard for someone to land — especially someone with little experience. But there are a number of in-demand jobs that let you work from home, and that require little to no experience, according to data that FlexJobs.com sent Moneyish. Here are the five most common:

Translator: $45,488 a year

If you’re fluent in two languages, you can often find good-paying work as a translator, even if you don’t have a college degree, says Brie Reynolds, the senior career specialist at FlexJobs. “The career fields we see hiring regularly for translators include medical and health, insurance, travel and hospitality, finance, law and government, and business,” says Reynolds.

Sales: $41,508/year before commission and bonuses

You typically need a degree for these jobs, but many companies will hire someone who interviews well and can demonstrate great people skills, even if they have little to no direct sales experience, says Reynolds. Nearly every industry needs sales people, so look for an industry where you have interest and/or experience to break in.

Tutor: $34,442 a year

While this job typically requires either a degree in progress or a degree awarded, it may not require a ton of professional experience — merely that you’re very good at a certain subject or excellent at, say, taking standardized tests. A number of tutoring companies and educational institutions advertise jobs for tutors.

Customer service: $36,254 per year

You’ll need patience and a friendly demeanor, but you can make a little over $13 an hour in these jobs — which could include fielding customer calls, emails and other inquiries across a wide variety of industries. Not only do you likely need little to no previous experience, you also typically don’t need a college degree, says Reynolds.

Content writer: $41,508

This does require a degree — ideally in something like composition or English — but many companies will hire recent grads with no professional writing experience to do everything from creating blog posts to writing marketing descriptions. Companies across a wide range of fields like media, marketing, retail, e-commerce, nonprofits, business, and technology hire content writers.

Of course, it can be easier said than done to land a job with no experience. To help get that gig, Call to Career founder Cheryl Palmer says you should emphasize any related coursework you might have taken on your resume and in the interview. “Particularly for those who have been to college, it is a good idea to list the courses that you have taken that are relevant to the type of work that you are applying for,” she explains. You should also highlight any volunteer work and/or internships that could relate to the job, she adds: “Experience is experience, whether it was paid or unpaid.”

Beyond that, “look at your resume from the point of view of your ideal reader [the hiring manager]: what skills and experience do you have that resonate with their goals? Talk that up! Research the company! Your goal is to create a document that . . . makes the reader understand why you’re interested in this job, and how your interest and passion benefits their company, and their goals,” says NYC-based career strategist Carlota Zimmerman.

© 2018 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All Rights Reserved