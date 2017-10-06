(iStock)

Replace your 40-plus hour work week, with 35 hours or less — and still make money

You can make a full-time income with a part-time job.

More than 26 million people work part-time in America — some because they can’t find the full-time work they need, but many for other reasons, ranging from wanting to spend more time with their families to not wanting to spend 40+ hours in the office.

But part-time workers are often underpaid. Many — especially in sectors like retail and the service industries — make just minimum wage, and often don’t get benefits through their employer so pay for those out of pocket.

But there are some jobs where you can make $60,000 working less than 35 hours a week — and that often hire part-time workers. Here are five jobs where future job growth is high and pay for part-time workers is about $35 an hour or more, according to 2017 data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Nurse practitioner, $83,500

This gig requires more education that does a regular nurse, but it pays part-time workers very well at $47.71 per hour, which could mean $83,000 a year for a 35-hour work week even with two weeks vacation. Registered nurses get paid very well too, should you not want to go through the extra education required of a nurse practitioner: $36.94 per hour, with 16% job growth.

Speech-language pathologist, $72,000

In this job — which typically requires a master’s degree — you’ll diagnose and treat speech and language issues in both kids and adults. Job growth is projected to be 21% from 2014-2024 and

pay for part-time workers $41.11 per hour. That means if you work 35 hours a week — versus the 47 hours a week the average full-time worker across industries now puts in — for 50 weeks a year, you could rake in nearly $72,000 a year.

Medical or clinical lab tech, $61,000

You only need a bachelor’s degree to do this job often, but the part-time pay is excellent at $34.84 per hour. Job growth is solid — 14% through 2024 — and you’ll be doing things like collecting samples and testing bodily fluids or other substances.

Clinical, counseling or school psychologist, $69,000

You’ll need a doctoral or professional degree for this one, but the hours are typically excellent and you can often work part-time. Pay for part-time workers is $39.50 per hour, and job growth is 20% through 2024.

Occupational therapist, $67,500

The American Occupational Therapy Association notes that occupational therapists “help people across the lifespan participate in the things they want and need to do through the therapeutic use of everyday activities (occupations).” So you might do an intervention that could help a child with disabilities better participate fully in school or social situations, help an injured person regain skills, or assist an elderly person who is experiencing physical and cognitive changes, the note. Pay is $38.61 per hour, you need a master’s degree, and job growth is 27%.

Other jobs with high job growth that pay part-time workers well — and only require a bachelor’s degree — include dieticians and nutritionists ($26.56 per hour), adult basic and secondary education and literacy teachers ($23.01), management analysts ($29.71) and mental health and substance abuse social workers ($22.37).

