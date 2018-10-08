(Rob Kim/Getty Images)

The rapper joins stars like Ruby Rose, Millie Bobby Brown and Daisy Ridley. Meanwhile, studies show social media actually makes us feel lonely and miserable.

Kanye West’s online persona was heading south.

The rapper deactivated his Twitter and Instagram accounts after fierce backlash to his recent comments regarding slavery. The pages appeared to have disappeared as of Saturday, according to The Hollywood Reporter. (West also quit Twitter last year before returning to the platform.)

West, who closed out last weekend’s “Saturday Night Live” with a rant in support of President Trump, proceeded to tweet a call to “abolish” the constitutional amendment that outlawed slavery. “this represents good and America becoming whole again,” he tweeted with a photo of himself in a red Make America Great Again hat. “We will no longer outsource to other countries. We build factories here in America and create jobs. We will provide jobs for all who are free from prisons as we abolish the 13th amendment. Message sent with love.”

Celebs like action hero Chris Evans, comedian David Cross and singer Lana Del Rey denounced the shoe mogul’s comments. “There’s nothing more maddening than debating someone who doesn’t know history, doesn’t read books, and frames their myopia as virtue,” said Evans. West later added that “the 13th Amendment is slavery in disguise meaning it never ended We are the solution that heals,” and clarified he’d meant “amend,” not “abolish.”

Ruby Rose deleted her Twitter account in August as well, following the backlash over her being cast as the first lesbian superhero to headline a TV show in CW’s upcoming “Batwoman.” She kept her Instagram account open, but limited commenting to the people that she follows. Angry fans complained with the hashtag #RecastBatwoman on Twitter. Some lashed out against the character being a Jewish lesbian; others complained that the “Orange is the New Black” and “The Meg” star can’t play a lesbian because they said she isn’t one.

And “Stranger Things” star Millie Bobby Brown quit Twitter in June after cyberbullies made her the subject of homophobic memes during Pride Month. In fact, the 14-year-old has supported the Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation. She resurfaced under a new Twitter account with a bio that reads, “I want this account to share love and positivity. let’s stop bullying,” but she hasn’t posted anything new to it since December 2017.

“Star Wars” actresses Kelly Marie Tran and Daisy Ridley also deleted their social media accounts after threats and harassment plagued them following the backlash against “The Last Jedi,” which included tweets calling the female-fronted film “feminist crap.”

Ed Sheeran temporarily deleted his Twitter account last summer hours after his divisive “Game of Thrones” cameo spurred internet trolls to come swinging for him. He brought it back, but now notes in his bio that he no longer tweets.

“One comment ruins your day,” the 27-year-old “Shape of You” singer told The Sun. “The head-f— for me has been trying to work out why people dislike me so much.”

And Selena Gomez, Instagram’s most popular user, briefly made her account private last December. The “Hands to Myself” singer posted a cryptic, now-deleted Instagram story slamming her Billboard magazine interview at the time, where she was quoted calling a 5-foot teddy bear someone gave her as “ridiculous.” She responded in the now-deleted post, “Never will I let another human being guess my words ever again. Or invite them in my home. That is so hurtful. The most ‘ridiculous’ part of that is no one knowing my heart when I say things.”

The 26-year-old singer also told Vogue that she often deletes the app because “I always end up feeling like s— when I look at Instagram.”

Here are five reasons that science supports limiting your time oversharing on social media, period:

1. It exposes you to cyberbullying. More than half of teens have been bullied online, with 87% reporting it happened on Facebook, and 19% on Twitter. And cyberbullying is related to low self-esteem, thoughts of suicide, anger, frustration and other emotional and psychological problems.

2. Trolls are actually psychopaths. A couple of studies that quizzed online users about their trolling behavior — such as asking whether they “enjoy physically hurting people” — have found that the meanest commenters show higher traits of narcissism, psychopathy and sadism.

3. It’s isolating. The more time people spend on social media, the more alone they feel, according to a recent study published in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine. Spending more than two hours on sites like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat can double your risk of feeling socially isolated, compared to just swiping and scrolling for 30 minutes or less.

4. It makes you spend more. Seeing friends’ pics of their perfect vacation or restaurant plate makes roughly four in 10 adults more likely to look into a similar purchase or getaway, and 11% buy something after seeing a friend share it on social. One third of millennials in particular report feeling pressured to keep up with their friends’ spending habits, and two-thirds say they compare their personal situations to others due to social media.

5. It lets companies track you. Advertisers are tracking the digital footprint you’ve left by “liking” and following brands and influencers on Facebook and other social media networks, which is why targeted ads often “follow” you to other sites. Facebook even had to apologize in April after a leaked document revealed two top Australian Facebook execs used algorithms to collect data on the emotional state of high school students from their posts that could be used to target when they were most vulnerable to advertising messages.

This story was originally published in July 2017 and has been updated.

