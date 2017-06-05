iStock

Sometimes your salary comes with steep employee discounts

Employee discounts pay dividends when it comes to performance.

Employers are finding that perks like incentives and discounts lead to increased happiness and productivity in the workplace. A 2016 Gallup poll revealed that 48% of millennials say compensation is extremely important to them when seeking a new job — and in today’s market that even includes things like employee discounts.

So companies are stepping up their game when it comes to employee discounts and perks. Here are nine companies that are rewarding their workers big time:

Hilton team members receive steeply discounted rates starting at $35 per night on Hampton, Hilton Garden Inn and Homewood Suites brands, $45 per night on DoubleTree, Embassy Suites and Canopy properties and $55 per night at Waldorf Astoria, Conrad and Curio hotels in addition to waived resort fees.

Retailer Old Navy provides all of their employees with 50% off regular priced items. “Our employee discount is one of the most important ways we invest in our brand and our people. As a thank you for the support our employees show every day, we increased our discount from 25% to 50% in September 2016,” says Julie Luker, Old Navy PR and digital engagement director.

In 2010, Whole Foods, which already gave both full and part-time employees a 20% discount, added a company-wide initiative called Health Starts Here. Based on biometric criteria for blood pressure, cholesterol and Body Mass Index (BMI), employees who opt in to the incentive plan are eligible to receive up to an additional 10% discount.

Airbnb gives their employees a yearly $2000 stipend to spend on any Airbnb listing worldwide, earning the $30 billion company a top spot on Glassdoor’s best places to work list.

Department store Nordstrom offers a 20% discount to their regularly scheduled employees and a 33% discount for department managers and their eligible dependents—so if you’re related to an employee you can also reap the rewards.

Driving for Uber means deep discounts for fuel and car maintenance, including 15% off at Auto-Zone, Firestone and Jiffy Lube. Employees and their immediate family can save 15-18% on their monthly cellular bill and drivers can stream Pandora for free whether or not they’re on a trip.

Starbucks baristas working 20 or more hours per week receive a 30% in-store and online discount as well as one free pound of coffee, box of K-Cup Packs or tea per week.

Apple employees can purchase AppleCare at a 25% discount and are entitled to a 25% discount on an iPad or iPod once a year in addition to receiving a 10% discount on third party products.

Google provides complimentary meals and snacks on the job for their employees — plus great discounts on bike repairs, car washes, oil changes, dry cleaning and organic grocery delivery. So it’s no wonder the tech company is consistently rated as Fortune’s top place to work. On-site massage chairs, nap pods and laundry machines are also available.

What’s in the discount for the employer? “We truly believe that our employees are the greatest ambassadors of our brand and product. At Old Navy, we believe in the “Democracy of Style,” which means giving everyone that is a part of the Old Navy family access to the products they are surrounded by every day,” says Luker.

