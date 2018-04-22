A number of eco-friendly businesses are hiring. (serts/iStock)

Job-seekers looking to work in sustainable companies should consider REI, Ikea and Seventh Generation, Glassdoor reports.

Green is good.

Many employers are getting more eco-conscious even as workers call for businesses to follow more sustainable practices. According to the “Recycling in the Workplace: A Millennial View” survey conducted by global research organization Lightspeed with Rubbermaid last year, nine in 10 millennials say it is important that they work for a sustainable company, compared to 84% of Gen Xers and 77% of Baby Boomers. And almost one in 10 millennials said they would quit if they learned that their current employer was not sustainable.

So ahead of Earth Day on April 22, Glassdoor ran through the job listings at eco-friendly companies listed on its company review site. Workers don’t have to feel guilty about earning their green with these nine employers.

MERCURY MARINE

This recreational marine engines and control systems manufacturer is dedicated to making products that reduce energy consumption and emissions. It also follows sustainable practices, such as redirecting and reusing water, installing 2,000 solar panels on the roof of its Belgium facility and recycling almost 750 tons of mixed paper, corrugated containers, plastic shrink wrap and drinking bottles since 2015, according to its most recent sustainability report.

Locations: Wisconsin, Florida, Georgia, Connecticut, Michigan, Minnesota and California

REI

Recreational Equipment, Inc. (a.k.a. REI) is all about playing in the great outdoors, so the sports and camping gear/clothing/footwear supplier just announced a new set of Product Sustainability Standards for all of its brands this year. Brands that don’t meet its standards for environmental impact, chemical usage, animal welfare and labor safety and fairness will no longer be sold in stores. For example, down products can never involve live-plucking feathers from animals, and jackets can not have been treated with long-chain fluorocarbons.

Locations: Alaska, Delaware, Georgia, Massachusetts, Nevada, New York and Washington

SEVENTH GENERATION

The green cleaning products company works to create plant-based detergents and cleaners free from toxic chemicals harmful to humans and/or the environment. According to its most recent Sustainability Report, 81% of its ingredients and materials were bio-based, and 70% of its products and packaging created zero waste by being biodegradable or recyclable in 2015, with the goal to be 100% for both by 2020.

Locations: Vermont

MCCORMICK

The herbs, spices and flavorings seller has developed a taste for taking care of the environment. McCormick & Company was ranked No. 14 in the 2017 Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations Index at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. It reduced its carbon footprint 43% and lowered its greenhouse gas emissions by 5% last year, for example.

Locations: Arizona, California, Georgia, Louisiana, Maryland and Missouri

INDIGO

The agricultural company is working to help farmers yield healthier and more sustainable harvests by using microbial treatments to help crops flourish in places with water shortages. It saw its cotton crop increase 14% in Texas last year, despite the region being water-stressed. Its microbe-coated seeds can also better withstand pests, reducing the need for synthetic fertilizer, pesticides and fungicides, the company reports.

Locations: Massachusetts, Tennessee

NORTH WIND

This environmental consulting firm was founded with a mission to keep the country’s air, water and earth clean. Its projects range from small site assessments and groundwater monitoring to large-scale environmental restoration projects, with government agencies such as the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) and the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) among its clients.

Locations: Arizona, Idaho, Iowa, Nebraska, New Mexico, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Utah, West Virginia and more.

ALLERGAN

The medicine maker and pharmaceutical research company has committed to a 20/20 Challenge to reduce its environmental impact by 20% by 2020, and in 2016 it knocked down its greenhouse gas emissions from its manufacturing and research and development operations by 11%, recycled more than 75% of its waste and increased employee engagement on health and safety issues by 30%.

Locations: Alabama, California, New Jersey, New York, Texas

IKEA

The Swedish furniture and food seller continues working toward 100% renewable energy efforts, including switching its entire lighting range to run on energy-efficient LED bulbs; using only sustainably-grown and harvested cotton in its textiles; moving toward sourcing all of its wood from sustainable sources by 2020; and, of course, focusing on minimal packaging and furniture assembled at home.

Locations: California, Kansas, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Wisconsin and more.

ADOBE SYSTEMS

The computer software and security company has embraced sustainability at work. It’s moved to cloud-based products and electronic document services to reduce post-consumer waste. More than 78% of its employees work in LEED-certified buildings, many with edible gardens and farmers markets on-site. And it’s working toward making the digital delivery of its products using 100% renewable electricity by 2035.

Locations: New York

