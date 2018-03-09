(Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)

A new poll from CARE shows how much more feminists need to do

This is why we need feminism.

The non-profit CARE recently released a survey on attitudes towards sexual harassment in the workplace—and the results are disturbing. Despite the awareness brought about the #MeToo and #TimesUp movements, the poll—which involved 9,408 adults across eight countries— finds that international attitudes toward sexual misconduct remain deeply mired in the 20th century.

Globally, more than a fifth of men (23%) say that it’s sometimes or always OK for an employer to expect or solicit intimate relations from an employee. That attitude is most prevalent in Egypt, where 62% of adult males concurred with that statement. More than half of Indian men (52%) also say that it’s alright to rank colleagues based on how they look, while 21% of young Ecuadorians aged between 18 and 24 say it’s acceptable to smooch a colleague at an office party without their consent.

Countries that pride themselves on progressive gender relations don’t fare much better either. In the United Kingdom, for example, over a third of millennials (35%) think it’s usually acceptable to pinch the derrière of a colleague in jest. Across the pond in America, nearly half of millennial men (44%) think it’s usually acceptable to tell a dirty joke at work.

“If we now know how difficult it is on the producers’ chair in L.A., imagine how difficult it is someplace like Bangladesh on the factory floor,” Michelle Nunn, CARE’s president and chief exec, told Fortune.

In Western societies however, there appears to be a significant gender gap as to perception of what constitutes harassment. Just 20% of American women say telling a sexually-charged joke in the workplace is acceptable. The divide grows even starker among millennials: while 13% of men in that age group say it’s OK for an employer to ask or expect an employee to have intimate relations with themselves and/or close friends and relatives, only 1% of women concur with that statement.

And bad news for the Jordan Belforts of the world who lament the death of romance in the office: over half of respondents (51%) say it is never OK to ask a subordinate out on a romantic encounter.

© 2018 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All Rights Reserved