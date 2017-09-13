(Oli Scarff/Getty Images)

Nearly half of the jobs in America today may soon be done by robots.

This is music to a techie’s ears.

On Tuesday night, a robot conducted the the Lucca Philharmonic orchestra in Pisa, Italy. The two-armed, human-like robot, named YuMi, conducted three musical pieces, including La Donna e’ Mobile, a renowned aria from Verdi’s opera, Rigoletto. But conductors shouldn’t get freaked out yet. The robot is still not able to improvise, so as Reuters notes “any unexpected change in tempo from the musicians would have been ruinous.”

While this robot isn’t in a spot to take a conductor’s job, that could change in the future for this and many other jobs. Indeed, almost half of the jobs in America are at risk of being done by robots or computers in the next two decades, a study by researchers at Oxford University found.

And there are some jobs that robots already do that may surprise you. Here are eight.

Actor

The RoboThesbian is a life-sixed “humanoid” robot who can sing, tell jokes and do impressions.

Jockey

A tiny robot, only weighing a few pounds, sits atop a camel at these races in Abu Dhabi.



Bellhop

At the Aloft Hotel in Cupertino, a robot named Botlr brings your bags up to the room.

Bartender

A shiny blue, one-armed robot serves cocktails onboard Royal Caribbean cruise ships.

Pharmacist

At a pharmacy in San Francisco, a robot brings drugs to the patients. During the robot’s initial trial run, it made no errors despite doling out 350,000 doses.

Journalist

The Associated Press uses robots to write thousands of stories now.

Waiter

A restaurant in China uses robots instead of humans to wait on its customers.

Pizza delivery person

Domino’s revealed this past spring that it would use robots to deliver some of its pizzas starting this summer. The small, six-wheeled devices go 4 miles per hour and will drop the pizzas off within a one-mile radius of its stores in the Netherlands and Germany.

Soldier

Robot solidiers can dismantle bombs, shoot guns and more. By one estimate, robots will replace about one-fourth of U.S. combat soldiers by 2030.

