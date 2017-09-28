(iStock)

Pumpkin spice — and 5 other words and phrases you may want to add to your dating profile

‘Basic’ ladies are steaming hot.

Potential love interests are 8% more likely to reach out to a woman who has the words “pumpkin spice” somewhere on her dating profile, than they were to those who didn’t mention the fall drink. That’s according to a survey of 2,800 singles released this week by dating site Plenty of Fish, which concluded that “ladies may want to consider putting the words ‘pumpkin spice’ in their online dating profile.” (The same did not hold true for men.)

No doubt, this is good news to whoever is paying for the date, as a pumpkin spice latte costs around $4.50, compared to $8 or more for a glass of wine. And indeed, the Plenty of Fish data showed that more than one in three men say they would be psyched if their date asked them to grab a pumpkin spice latte.

Pumpkin spice isn’t the only phrase that can get you a date. According to data from 12,000 profiles released last year from dating site eHarmony.com, a number of words make a potential love interest more likely to respond to you.

Here are the five most attractive words to put on your profile for both men and women.

5 words men might want to consider putting in their online dating profile:

1. Physically fit (+96% more interaction than daters who did not use this word)

2. Perceptive (+51%)

3. Spontaneous (+45%)

4. Outgoing (+44%)

5. Optimistic (+39%)

5 words women might want to consider putting in their online dating profile:

1. Ambitious (+48%)

2. Perceptive (+46%)

3. Sweet (+33%)

4. Hard working (+32%)

5. Thoughtful (+28%)

This research all comes at a time when more men and women are looking for love online. Fully 15% of American adults say they have used at least one online dating sites and/or mobile dating apps. That’s up from the 11% who reported doing so in early 2013, according to data from last year released by the Pew Research Center. These numbers are particularly high in the 18-44 age group, where more than 1 in 5 people have used these sites.

