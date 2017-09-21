(SolStock)

The lodging platform is now partnering with Resy to make restaurant bookings possible in 16 US cities.

Hungry? Airbnb now has you covered.

The travel lodging platform is now launching a new, free feature enabling users to book reservations at 650 restaurants in 16 US cities, including New York, Miami, San Francisco, and Washington, D.C. Airbnb has joined forces with restaurant booking app Resy to bring this new option to users.

“The ability to book reservations at a curated selection of restaurants is part of our ongoing commitment to focus on the entire trip, not just homes,” Airbnb said in a statement. “Travelers can now find a table at celebrated restaurants like Petit Crenn in San Francisco, Kismet in Los Angeles, Bateau in Seattle, or Thip Khao in Washington, D.C. without leaving the Airbnb app.”

The introduction of restaurant booking functionality comes as Airbnb seeks to shed its image of exclusively being a site where users can book inexpensive stays at homes or apartments, and moves more into the holistic travel management space. It moved in this direction last year through the launch of Experiences, offering travelers the chance to book getaway enhancers like horseback rides through Tuscany or wine tastings aboard a sailing vessel floating on the Mediterranean.

“We feel we’ve solved a problem no other travel company has yet,” Airbnb added, touting the new Resy partnership. “Two-thirds of American travelers make restaurant reservations when they’re away from home, according to a Harris Poll consumer survey. But finding the right place to eat in an unfamiliar city can be a frustrating experience… [and] while traveling internationally, guests might not be familiar with local reservation sites or able to translate online systems into their own languages.”

Representatives for Airbnb confirmed to Moneyish that the restaurant reservations platform will be rolling out internationally last this year. It is already available in the US.

Booking a restaurant reservation through Airbnb is relatively straightforward. “Through a dedicated restaurants tab on our website and in the Airbnb app, guests can search by cuisine, time of day (breakfast, brunch, lunch, dinner), or use a map view to find a restaurant in the neighborhood where they’re staying…” the company said. “Restaurants on Airbnb, powered by Resy, are curated and selected by Resy for their consistently high quality. They include local favorites, award winners and international destinations.”

Given that AirBnb’s stereotypical image is one of cheap stays in cities where hotels could be more expensive, is there a market for broader travel management services like dining reservations for Airbnb’s consumers? The company says, absolutely.

“Over the last year, Airbnb guests spent over $6.5 billion at restaurants in 44 markets around the world during their trips,” the official announcement concluded. “With over 1.6 million registered users and 25 million diners seated to date, Resy is the perfect partner to help our guests with this important part of their trips.”

© 2017 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All Rights Reserved