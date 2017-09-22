(Apple)

One of our favorites: An IKEA lamp that doubles as a charger

Pleny of people were excited about the new iPhone, announced this month, and one of its features: its wireless charging option. But plenty were a lot less excited about the cost. In addition to paying $699 – $1000 for the new iPhones, Apple wants you to fork over another $60 for its Belkin Boost Up Wireless Charging Pad.

Most of us will probably not be buying either. Americans are now holding onto their iPhones longer — and some research suggests that nearly half hold onto their phones until they become obsolete.

Whatever iPhone — or another kind of smartphone — you have or get, you’ll face the same old problems: the need to charge that phone. Here are some of the more interesting options for you.

The RIGGAD lamp

This simple $69.99 lamp from IKEA — which won the international iF Design Award — doubles as a wireless charging station, so even if you do decide to splurge on the new iPhone you can use it.

The Couchlet

This charger — which launched thanks to an IndieGoGo campaign — can wedge into the cushions of your couch, or nestle onto the side of your bed so you never have to lean over to talk on the phone while you’re charging it. Amazon sells it for $19.99.

The Katedra desk

This sleek, modern desk — made from wood from the Siberian larch tree — boasts built-in wireless charging. “Katedra office desk is a triumph of contrast; a large white surface leans onto a solid wood block that mimics stacked beams,” the company writes on its website. But it doesn’t come cheap at roughly $2500.

The SELJE nightstand

IKEA is a pioneer in furniture that doubles as a wireless charging station, and this nightstand is no exception. The simple, white nightstand is $59.99.

Should IKEA not be your thing, Curvilux is also working on a nightstand to wirelessly charge your phone. “Curvilux is a modern, minimalist and connected nightstand that will take your home and lifestyle to a whole new level. Keep your devices organized and fully charged,” the company writes on its Indiegogo page.

eDrink

This hilarious invention — created by a teenager who appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to promote it — is a coffee mug that can charge your phone. It uses the heat from your coffee to charge up your phone.

